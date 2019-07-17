Infini Capital Management Selects TORA’s Cloud-based OEMS For Multi-Asset Pairs Trading

TORA, provider of the industry’s most advanced cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS), has today announced Hong Kong-based multi-strategy hedge fund Infini Capital Management Ltd has selected TORA for its Pairs Trading solution. Infini Capital chose the TORA OEMS due to its easily configurable functionality and on-the-ground support for fund trading activities. The functionality of TORA’s multi-asset, multi-region and broker-neutral pairs application was another deciding factor.
“The pairs trading tools within the TORA OEMS will enable us to trade more efficiently, and will ensure high execution completion, even during volatile market conditions,” said Tony Chin, Infini Capital CEO and CIO. “We chose TORA for their configurable functionality, ability to improve execution performance and great client service”.
TORA’s pairs trading application provides a high degree of control over execution via a series of parameters such as slicing and concurrency. There is full support for bulk uploads and capacity to trade thousands of pairs concurrently. Within the application, there is also an alert management platform highlighting both price volatility and hung legs. Clients are able to specify the broker on a per leg basis.
“TORA is delighted to support new innovative businesses at launch, and we were pleased to onboard Infini. Our fully integrated pairs trading application enables users to trade pairs across multiple counterparties with flexible and wide-ranging execution parameters,” said Chris Jenkins, TORA managing director.
“We are very much looking forward to working further with Infini Capital and supporting their growth with state-of-the-art technology and excellent client service.''