Increase In Monthly Issuance Size Of Singapore Savings Bonds

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced today that the monthly issuance size of the Singapore Savings Bond (SSB) programme will be increased from S$150 million to S$200 million from this month. This is in response to the increasing demand for SSB, which saw oversubscriptions1 in two issues since the start of the year. More than S$500 million of SSB have been issued so far this year, and MAS will offer around S$2 billion of SSB in 2018.
2 The interest rates for the upcoming issue of SSB (SBMay18) can be found on the SSB website.2 They are calculated based on the average yields of the Singapore Government Securities (SGS) in March 2018.3 For this issue, the average return would be 2.39% per year if held till maturity (i.e. 10 years). Individuals who wish to invest in the SBMay18 issue of the SSB may submit applications from 6.00pm on 2 April 2018, to 9.00pm on 25 April 2018.4
3 For more information, please visit the SSB website at www.sgs.gov.sg/savingsbonds or call the SSB hotline at 6221-3682.5 Individuals who are interested in receiving updates on the SSB programme and details of the next SSB issue may subscribe to the mailing list on the SSB website.
***
1 SBFeb18 received total applications of approximately S$171 million while SBApr18 received total application of S$261 million.
2 This month’s bond: http://www.sgs.gov.sg/savingsbonds/Your-SSB/This-months-bond.aspx
3 MAS publishes daily SGS benchmark yields in the Statistics section of the SGS website.
4 Applications are open from 7.00am to 9.00pm, Mondays to Saturdays, excluding Public Holidays.
5 The operating hours of the SSB hotline are: Mondays to Fridays (8.30am to 12.00pm and 2.00pm to 5.30pm), excluding Public Holidays.