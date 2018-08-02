Inaugural Reuters-NABJ Scholarships At New York University And Columbia University Awarded To Arriana McLymore And Akintunde Ahmad

Reuters, the world’s largest international multimedia news provider, announced today the winners of two Reuters-National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) scholarships, awarded to Arriana McLymore and Akintunde Ahmad for graduate journalism programs at New York University and Columbia University, respectively. Each student will receive a value of more than $40,000 in tuition and credits for the 2018-2019 academic year funded by Reuters and the universities.
In addition, both winners will receive on-site training in the Reuters New York newsroom and access to mentoring by Reuters editors. Upon graduation, they’ll also each be offered a 10 week Reuters internship.
Arriana McLymore, a recent graduate of Hampton University, served as editor-in-chief of the university’s paper. Her past summer internships include CNBC, a local ABC affiliate, Edelman, and most recently, an editorial internship at DC Inno. McLymore will be attending the Business and Economic Reporting program at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute for graduate school.
Akintunde Ahmad, from Oakland, California, graduated from Yale University in May with a degree in Sociology. Ahmad, who had a 5.0 GPA in high school and was accepted to several Ivy League colleges, announced his intention to attend Yale in a 2014 interview on The Ellen Show. He will attend the documentary film program at Columbia Journalism School.
“Reuters sees high value in investing in young adults pursuing a career in journalism and in promoting diversity and inclusion throughout the industry,” said Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler. “The Reuters-NABJ scholarships are an immense opportunity for Reuters to offer access to our resources and the experience of our journalists to help these young students develop into exceptional journalists.”
"The Reuters-NABJ Scholarship is an amazing opportunity for NABJ students to receive a graduate degree and hands-on experience working inside the cutting-edge Reuters newsroom. This program exposes our emerging journalists to a plethora of academic opportunities via their graduate degree program, the innovation happening in the Reuters newsroom, and real-work experience among top-notch reporters, editors and digital journalists. NABJ is very proud of Arriana McLymore and Akintunde Ahmad, our impressive Reuters-NABJ scholarship recipients," said NABJ President Sarah Glover.