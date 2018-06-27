Inaugural Green Bond Lists On NZX Debt Market Today

NZX welcomes the first Green Bond to be listed on the NZX Debt Market today by Auckland Council (AKC110).
The listing of today’s inaugural Green Bond in New Zealand supports the exchange’s strategic commitment to grow our country’s environmental markets. Today’s listing by Auckland Council is key milestone towards delivering on this commitment as NZX works with the boarder market to develop New Zealand’s green market.
To celebrate today’s listing the exchange will commence planting a native New Zealand tree for every $5 million of sustainable finance raised.
Auckland Council will list $200 million of unsubordinated, fixed rate bonds on the NZX Debt Market today. The council intends to use proceeds from the offer to refinance existing debt used to buy electric trains and equipment, and to help finance new ones.
Auckland Council Acting Group CFO Matthew Walker commented: “We are very happy with the outcome and would like to thank investors for their continued support of Auckland Council.”
“The success of our first Green Bond issue shows that there is clearly a strong appetite in the market for investments that have positive environmental outcomes, which is encouraging given the amount of investment that has been earmarked for Auckland’s low-emission public transport solutions.”
NZX Head of Issuer Relationships Joanna Lawn commented: “Environmental finance will play a significant role in funding New Zealand’s infrastructure investment into the future, and Green Bonds will play a major role in this.”
“This is an exciting milestone for Auckland Council, and fantastic to see a council raising funds which are invested in assets that will have positive environmental and sustainable impact on the broader Auckland region. On behalf of the team at NZX congratulations on today’s listing and we look forward to working with the council to keep developing New Zealand’s environmental finance market.”
For more information of Auckland Council’s Green Bond please see the link below:
https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/about-auckland-council/business-in-auckland/Pages/investor-centre.aspx