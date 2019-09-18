Imagineer Technology Group Announces 2019 Investor Relations Survey Results - IR Survey Conducted Through Partnership With HFR Reveals Results From 150 Firms

Imagineer Technology Group, a marketing and investor relations software service provider, today announced the results of its 2019 Investor Relations (IR) survey. The survey -- developed in conjunction with Hedge Fund Research (HFR) -- was conducted over a period of two months (May-June 2019) and showcases the views of fund marketing and investor relations professionals in hedge fund, private equity, venture capital, and traditional asset management firms ranging in Assets Under Management (AUM) from under $250 million to over $30 billion.
Through the IR survey, Imagineer strives to provide a balanced representation of the asset management industry by tapping the insights of professionals in various marketing and client services roles from firms of all shapes and sizes. Responses were collected from 150 firms around the world, offering a unique opportunity to hear candid views and experiences directly from the people working in these roles. There were several marquee findings that surfaced from the survey this year, including:
- Members of the $5 B+ AUM group were the only ones to add considerable headcount this past year.
- Nearly 60% of respondents are offering more than one type of fund product, signaling the move towards a more hybrid model as well as the importance of product diversification in order to capture more assets.
- Roughly 30% of firms are beginning to deploy client segmentation strategies and offerings (more than 50% offer tailored reporting) in order to grow their funds and increase client satisfaction.
“This survey has become a yearly practice at Imagineer and provides us with important guidance to improve our business,” said CEO Jeremie Bacon. “Analyzing these responses each year helps us tremendously as we continually strive to better serve our clients, partners, and the market as a whole. We had some very interesting findings come out of this year’s survey that members of the industry will find beneficial.”
The survey results are available to download from Imagineer’s website.