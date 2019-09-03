 Skip to main Content
IIROC’s 2018-2019 Annual Report Details Progress On Strategic Plan, Enhancements In Regulatory Activities And Legislative Changes That Strengthen Enforcement Authority

Date 03/09/2019

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) today released its Annual Report for 2018-2019, highlighting progress to position the organization for the years ahead. 

We successfully completed our three-year Strategic Plan and made improvements to more effectively deliver on our mandate to protect investors,” says IIROC President and CEO, Andrew J. Kriegler. “We also took important foundational steps, so that we can be more flexible in supporting industry transformation to better serve Canadian investors.” 

