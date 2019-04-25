IIROC Proposes More Flexible, Proportionate Disciplinary Actions For Enforcement - National Regulator's Proposed Rules Would Include Minor Violation Fines And Early Resolution Offers

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada(IIROC) is publishing for comment a rule amendment proposing two alternative forms of discipline to provide more flexibility in the way individuals and firms are disciplined for breaking IIROC's rules.
The proposed changes to IIROC's Consolidated Enforcement, Examination and Approval Ruleswould include a Minor Contravention Program and Early Resolution Offers, giving IIROC the flexibility to more fairly address varying degrees of rule breaches, depending upon their seriousness.
"These changes would provide alternatives to IIROC's formal disciplinary hearing panel process, allowing hearings to focus on matters that are more serious or harmful to investors – ultimately making IIROC's discipline more timely and proportionate to the offenses," says Elsa Renzella, IIROC Senior Vice-President, Registration and Enforcement. "We expect these programs would contribute to enhanced efficiencies while providing fair, effective and timely enforcement that protects investors from coast to coast."
IIROC first proposed these changes in a Request for Comment in February 2018, following a review of enforcement programs adopted by other regulatory bodies in Canada and elsewhere. After the Comment period ended, IIROC held focus groups and also surveyed over 1,000 investors to gather their input, pulling from its' Investor Panel – an online pool of 10,000 Canadian investors. The majority showed strong support for the proposed programs and suggested an increase in the amounts of fines for minor violations. IIROC has implemented this suggestion in today's proposal.
IIROC's two proposed new programs are:
|
1)
|
A Minor Contravention Program to impose fines against individuals for minor violations where
|
2)
|
Early Resolution Offers to settle cases earlier in the enforcement process, once sufficient facts of
Comments are due by July 24, 2019.
