IIROC Announces Crypto-Asset Working Group Members - Pan-Canadian Self-Regulator Takes Steps To Deepen Its Understanding Of Crypto Assets

The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) today announced the members of its new Crypto-Asset Working Group.
Chaired by Victoria Pinnington, IIROC's Senior Vice-President, Market Regulation, this group of individuals from various sectors will lend their wide breadth of expertise to advise on:
- any future proposed IIROC rules, guidance and other policy matters related to the regulation of crypto assets; and
- any potential impacts on investor protection and market integrity.
"It is important that IIROC continues to assess how regulatory requirements might be best tailored for crypto assets," said Pinnington. "This group of diverse industry members will better position IIROC to support industry transformation, while ensuring we deliver on our mandate to protect investors."
The Crypto-Asset Working Group members are:
- Stephen Allcock (Questrade Financial Group)
- Pam Draper (Bitvo)
- Robin Ford (Robin Ford Consulting)
- Andrew Grovestine (Canadian Securities Exchange)
- François Lavallée (National Bank Financial)
- Julie Mansi (Borden Ladner Gervais LLP)
- Felix Mazer (Coinsquare)
- Linda Montgomery (Coinchange Financial/Blockstation)
- Brian Mosoff (Ether Capital Corp.)
- Souvik Mukherjee (Scotia Wealth Management)
- Laurence Rose (Omega Securities Inc./ 4C Clearing Corporation)
- Duncan Rule (CIBC)
- Phil Sham (Aquanow)
- Sean Shore (Canadian Compliance & Regulatory Law)
- Paul Stapleton (Fidelity Clearing Canada)
- Dino Verbrugge (DV Trading LLC)
- Joseph Weinberg (Paycase Financial)
- Robert Whitaker (Blockchain Intelligence Group)
- Lara Wojahn (Dominion Bitcoin Mining Company Ltd.)
In March 2019, IIROC and the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) published a consultation paper seeking input from stakeholders on how regulatory requirements may be tailored for crypto-asset trading platforms operating in Canada.