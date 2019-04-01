IHS Markit Named Among Best Places To Work For LGBTQ Equality By The Human Rights Campaign - Company Earns 100 Percent Rating On Scorecard-Based 2019 Corporate Equality Index

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that it has been named a premier company for the support of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees. The Human Rights Campaign made this determination based on its 17th annual scorecard on LGBTQ equality at more than 1,000 U.S. employers.
The Human Rights Campaign’s scorecard provides a benchmark for the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, which rates companies for workforce protections, non-discrimination practices, equitable benefits and supportiveness for an inclusive culture. This year, IHS Markit earned a perfect rating (40/40) on the scorecard, netting recognition as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.
“The top-scoring companies on this year’s Corporate Equality Index are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores,” said Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign.
Over the last year, IHS Markit reinforced its global support for LGBTQ employees by hosting Pride-inspired events around the world, expanding the company’s Ally Program to India, implementing human resources guidelines for gender transition and strengthening diversity criteria for U.S.-based suppliers.
“Inclusion is integral to the IHS Markit culture, so we are delighted to earn this recognition, which reflects upon our commitment to supporting LGBTQ employees with open hearts and open minds,” said Lance Uggla, chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. “As a proud member of the Human Rights Campaign’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, we stand in perpetual unity with global leaders that are working to ensure equal treatment for all employees.”
“As a gay man and a business leader, I am acutely aware of how important it is to come to work knowing you can be your true self,” said Timothee Vallin, CTO for Derivatives Data & Valuation Services and global head of Pride at IHS Markit. “Throughout my journey at IHS Markit, I have met fantastic and passionate people that have given me the most rewarding experiences in my career. Receiving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s scorecard is a great achievement, but it’s only the beginning and I remain passionate about making us an ever-more inclusive and diverse organization.”
The 2019 Corporate Equality Index report can be accessed from this link.