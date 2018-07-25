ICE SONIA Futures Achieve Record Trading Volume And Open Interest - Extends Lead In SONIA Futures With More Than £100 Billion Notional Traded Since Launch

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced today that ICE One Month SONIA futures achieved record trading volume yesterday of 4,563 contracts and ICE One Month and Three Month SONIA futures both set record open interest on July 24, 2018, totalling 14,034 contracts and representing £33 billion.
ICE SONIA futures have now traded more than £100 billion in notional value since the One Month and Three Month contracts launched on December 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018. The One Month and Three Month contracts represent £3 million and £1 million in notional value, respectively.
Stuart Williams, President, ICE Futures Europe said: “The growing liquidity and interest in ICE’s SONIA franchise offers customers the product depth and diversity needed to manage risk in an evolving interest rate environment.”
Available on the ICE platform alongside our existing suite of LIBOR based interest rate futures and options provides participants with a choice of benchmarks and the ability to manage risk in a capital efficient manner.