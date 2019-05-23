ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, A Cloud-Based Tick History Platform

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced the launch of a new cloud-based tick history platform called ICE DataVault. ICE DataVault is powered by the ICE Global Consolidated Feed, which delivers aggregated real-time data and content from over 600 global sources, for over 23 million instruments.
ICE DataVault is a data management platform used to store, build and distribute historical tick data via programmatic, cloud, or click-thru access. Tick data is the most granular form of historical pricing data for securities, showing every price move, time stamped to a millisecond or greater precision, for every security throughout the trading day.
ICE DataVault can be used to manage and source normalized historical tick data available on ICE Data Services’ Consolidated Feed and Tick History service. These services aggregate global content from more than 600 sources, including 300+ exchanges, 130+ FX contributors, OTC brokers and ICE’s streaming fixed income evaluated prices.
“Historical data can provide critical insight into what is driving movements in a market and is a key ingredient for pre- and post-trade analytics and decision-making,” said Jonathan Reeve, Head of Connectivity, Feeds and Desktops at ICE Data Services. “By offering our historical tick data over the cloud, or through our existing programmatic solution, we’re giving customers a flexible and customizable solution for delivering data that can help power strategies, meet compliance needs and manage risk across global markets.”
ICE DataVault provides solutions for the front and back offices across capital markets, including market surveillance, trade surveillance and any back-testing or future proofing requirements.
The Global Consolidated Feed is part of ICE Data Service’s Connectivity & Feeds service, which also includes the ICE Global Network, offering unique content, delivery and execution services through an ultra-secure, resilient network, and ICE’s Tick History service, a comprehensive suite of normalized and raw tick historical data.