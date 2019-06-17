ICE Data Indices Recognized As Third Country Benchmark Administrator By The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that ICE Data Indices, LLC has been recognized as a third country benchmark administrator under Article 32 of the European Union’s Benchmarks Regulation (BMR). Recognition was granted by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on May 24, 2019.
“We are strong proponents of a robust governance framework for financial benchmarks,” said Phil Galdi, Head of Indices at ICE Data Services. “We are proud to have been recognized as a third country benchmark administrator by the FCA, and are committed to achieving the highest standards for the indices that we administer.”
ICE Data Indices, LLC and its approved Benchmarks are included in the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) register. Information on ICE Data Indices’ Regulatory and Compliance Framework is available on the Regulation page of its website.
ICE Data Indices’ multi-asset class index solution supports all aspects of the benchmarking and performance measurement process. Dedicated to innovation and flexibility, ICE Data Indices offers a wide range of Benchmarks and customized solutions to address the demands of a changing landscape.
For more information on ICE Data Indices, please visit www.theice.com/market-data/indices.