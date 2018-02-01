IBOR Global Benchmark Survey Transition Roadmap

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA), the Association of Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), International Capital Market Association (ICMA), as well as the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA)and its asset management group (SIFMA AMG) (the “Trade Associations”), have joined together to publish this Roadmap in response to this call to action. By combining their resources the Trade Associations can help the regulators and market participants who areleading the global transition initiatives reach parts of the market which have yet to fully engage in the process. The Roadmap aims to raise awareness of some of the challenges to be solved as part of the transition plan and provide a central resource of information for benchmark transition across market sectors.
