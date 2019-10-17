Huatai Financial Deploys Itiviti’s Connectivity Solution To Trade Via Shanghai-London Stock Connect

Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited (Huatai Financial), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huatai Securities, one of China’s largest brokerages, has successfully deployed Itiviti’s connectivity solution to expand its overseas footprint and provide new financing and investment services to its global clients.
Itiviti’s connectivity solution, which includes UL Bridge, a renowned multi-protocol and low-latency connectivity platform as well as a powerful all-in-one administration and monitoring tool, enables Huatai Financial to connect to the London Stock Exchange (LSE), issue and trade global depository receipts (GDRs) through the Shanghai-London Stock Connect. The Itiviti team has worked closely with Huatai Financial to ensure a smooth delivery of the project within a very tight timeline.
Ryan Zhang, Head of Information Technology, Huatai Financial commented: “The successful deployment of this ambitious project laid a solid foundation for our group’s internationalization plan. Huatai Financial’s IT strategy is to form long-term partnerships with leading technology providers like Itiviti, together with our group’s strong R&D capability, to improve our time-to-market for new services enablement with advanced technology stack.”
Ofir Gefen, Head of APAC, Itiviti commented: “We congratulate Huatai Financial as the first issuer using the Shanghai-London Stock Connect to tap this new market potential. Itiviti’s product flexibility and highly skilled Asia team has allowed such a quick turnaround to meet customer needs. While others retrench, we continue to invest in building a world-class franchise in APAC and here is the proof.”
The newly launched Shanghai-London Stock Connect is the first-ever fungible cross-listing mechanism enabling eligible companies listed on the LSE and Shanghai Stock Exchange to issue, list and trade depositary receipts on the counterpart’s stock market in accordance with the corresponding laws and regulations. The trade link allows Chinese issuers to raise capital from London’s global liquidity pool and global investors to access China A-share instruments from outside mainland China.