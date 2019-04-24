HPR Launches ‘CRM-X’ For Global Enterprise Trading Risk Management - CRM-X Provides A Consolidated View Of Real-Time Trading Risk Across All Regions; Enhanced System Adds ‘Follow The Sun’ Controls For Improved Capital Efficiency

HPR (Hyannis Port Research), provider of advanced capital markets infrastructure (CMI) technologies, today announced the launch of CRM-X, the newest version of its Central Risk Manager (CRM). CRM-X provides a real-time, pan-regional view of risk that encompasses all equities markets globally, solving one of the most significant operational challenges faced by global banks and trading firms, who typically manage operations via regional silos.
Commenting on the launch of CRM-X, Anthony Amicangioli, Founder and CEO of HPR, said: "A unified, global, pre-, at- and post-trade risk management system has long been an aspirational goal of the industry’s most sophisticated brokers and trading entities. CRM-X will enable firms to ‘follow the sun’ and leverage cross-regional margin accounts globally.”
CRM-X is powered by HPR’s advanced Unimus™ framework, a highly unified, service-oriented architecture that underpins the firm’s entire technology platform. Unimus enables CRM-X to provide management teams with a single view of risk across more than 90 markets globally despite their disparate regulatory requirements, currencies and market structures.
“Without question, there is a movement today toward a singular, global trading grid that emulates the service-oriented architectures employed by the largest cloud-native technology companies,” said Amicangioli. “The major banks and trading firms appreciate the remarkable efficiencies these architectures provide. The launch of CRM-X on the Unimus framework is another example of how HPR is extremely focused on helping them to achieve that vision.”
The launch of CRM-X closely follows the introduction of other significant new offerings by HPR as the company continues to broaden its product portfolio. In November, HPR launched Omnibot, the industry’s first networking device that integrates direct market access, risk management, data delivery and latency capture functionality into a multi-application switch. Earlier in the year, HPR completed the global rollout of its Riskbot® platform, an ultra-low latency market access and pre-trade risk management system that now includes support for the critical HK-China Stock Connects.
Tom Wilson, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development, added: “We spent our first years at HPR working on developing the industry’s most advanced trading platform and hardware. We then widened our focused to enhance our software, networking and application framework. Our two most recent products – Omnibot and CRM-X – represent the fruits of that strategy. We are excited about these launches and believe that HPR is well-positioned to continue helping the industry’s leading market participants transform their technology infrastructures, and effectively compete over the coming decades.”