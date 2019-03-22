Horizon Named ‘Best Trading System’ By The FStech Awards For Second Win In One Month

Horizon Software (Horizon), the world’s leading provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, was named ‘Best Trading System’ by theFStech Awards at its central London ceremony last night. The news represents a highly-successful month for the company, having three weeks previously won at the TradingTech Awards Europe in the ‘Best Sell-Side OMS’ category.
The highly-regarded awards, now in their 19th year, are run by FStech, the leading website for decision makers in IT, and celebrate innovation specifically within the UK and EMEA financial services sector. Winners were selected by an expert panel of industry veterans tasked with identifying real excellence from a shortlist comprising highly-reputable firms.
Sylvain Thieullent, CEO of Horizon, commented: “We’re building on a fantastic 2018 with a pleasingly busy start to the year. Coming out on top among big names as the front-runner in trading systems further motivates us to continue refining our system, developing our presence and improving the service we offer to our clients; successfully pursuing these goals wouldn’t be possible without their valuable feedback.”
Thieullent continued: “This is great news and symbolises the wide-ranging applicability of our offering. Not only is it of huge benefit to the trading community, as evidenced by last month’s win, but last night’s success cements our position as a standard-setter in the wider financial markets arena.”
Horizon has been empowering capital market players for over two decades by building powerful algorithmic technology into its electronic trading platform and offering trading opportunities through direct connectivity to more than 80 exchanges worldwide. Horizon enables clients to quickly create, test and implement automated trading strategies in real-time in line with its ‘Trade Your Way’ philosophy. Its platform can be easily integrated with rich APIs and allows proprietary strategies to be built while keeping traders’ code confidential.