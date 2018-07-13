Hong Kong's Securities And Futures CommissionWelcomes Appointment Of Non-Executive Directors

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) welcomes the appointment by the Financial Secretary of Mr James C Lin and the re-appointment of Dr William Wong Ming-fung, SC as Non-Executive Directors for a term of two years with effect from 1 August 2018 (Note 1).
"I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr Lin and look forward to continuing to work with Dr Wong," said Mr Carlson Tong, the SFC’s chairman.
"I would like to express our gratitude to outgoing Non-Executive Director Ms Teresa Ko Yuk-yin for her energetic and valuable contributions to the SFC’s overall development over the past six years," Mr Tong added (Note 2).
Notes:
- Dr Wong was first appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the SFC on 1 August 2014.
- Ms Ko was first appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the SFC on 1 August 2012.