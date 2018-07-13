Hong Kong's Securities And Futures Commission Welcomes Re-Appointment Of Executive Directors

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) welcomes the re-appointment by the Financial Secretary of Mr Brian Ho and Mr Keith Lui as Executive Directors for a three-year term and a one-year term, respectively, with effect from 28 August 2018 (Note 1).
Mr Ashley Alder, the SFC’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "Brian and Keith have made significant contributions to the SFC since joining the Commission over two decades ago. I am confident that they will continue to bring the same dedication, energy and commitment during their renewal terms heading our Corporate Finance and Supervision of Markets Divisions, and I look forward to continuing working with them closely in their new term."
Note:
- Mr Ho, Executive Director of Corporate Finance Division, and Mr Lui, Executive Director of Supervision of Markets Division, were first appointed to their current positions in 2006.