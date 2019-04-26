 Skip to main Content
Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Welcomes Re-Appointment Of Executive Director

Date 26/04/2019

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) welcomes the re-appointment by the Financial Secretary of Mr Thomas Atkinson as Executive Director (Enforcement) for a term of three years with effect from 3 May 2019 (Note 1).

Mr Ashley Alder, the SFC’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Tom has made valuable contribution to the SFC since he joined the Commission three years ago and I am confident that he will continue to bring the same dedication and commitment to the Commission in his new term.”

Note:

  1. Mr Atkinson was first appointed to his current position in 2016.     