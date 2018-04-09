HKFE: Margin Rates For China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., China Evergrande Group, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. And Sunac China Holdings Ltd. After Change Of Contract Multipliers

Reference is made to the circular (Ref.: MKD/EQD/12/18) dated 23 March 2018 regarding the change of contract multipliers of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (“CDA”), China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. (“CSE”), China Evergrande Group (“EVG”), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (“GAC”) and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. (“SUN”) Futures Contracts on 10 April 2018. Please be advised that pursuant to Exchange Rule 617(d) and HKCC Rule 402, the Exchange and the Clearing House have determined that with effect from the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 10 April 2018, the margin levels of the futures contracts shall be as follows:
Click here for full details.