HKEX’s USD Gold Futures Receive Approval In Taiwan

- HKEX’s USD Gold Futures can be offered to investors in Taiwan now
- First HKEX commodities contract to receive regulatory approval in Taiwan
The Financial Supervisory Commission of the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau (TSFB) has today (Monday) approved the inclusion of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited’s (HKEX) US dollar (USD) Gold Futures (GDU) contract in its list of offshore exchanges and contracts for which FCMs have trading authorisation.
This means Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), intermediaries licensed by the TSFB, can offer trading of HKEX’s GDU to investors in Taiwan.
The GDU contract is the first HKEX commodities contract to receive regulatory approval in Taiwan.
“Our GDU contract is the first physically settled gold futures contract that is traded on an Asian exchange and available to investors in Taiwan,” said Li Gang, HKEX’s Co-head of Market Development. “We have gained access to a new market for our GDU contract and investors in Taiwan can now trade an Asian gold benchmark with physical delivery in their own time zone.”
Currently, HKEX has 16 Futures Exchange Participants offering physical delivery services for its GDU contract. They include two from Taiwan: CSC Futures (HK) and Yuanta Futures (HK).
Product Features
Physical Delivery
HKEX’s gold futures delivery is maintained through the chain of integrity. The integrity chain ensures that only qualified parties are allowed to participate in the delivery process. There are 18 recognised refiners, four recognised forwarders and two recognised assayers.
Liquidity Provision
Through an incentive and fee rebate programme, HKEX has appointed Liquidity Providers and Proprietary Traders to provide liquidity for its GDU contract. For details, please contact hkexcommodities@hkex.com.hk.
Please visit HKEX website for more details about HKEX’s GDU contract.