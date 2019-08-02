The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK), the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) have reached consensus on the criteria for Hong Kong listed companies with weighted voting rights (WVR) to be included for the first time in Southbound Trading of Stock Connect.
In preparation for the inclusion of WVR companies in Southbound Trading of Stock Connect, SSE and SZSE have today made proposals for corresponding changes to their business rules and are seeking market comments on these from today. Details of these proposed changes can be found at the webpage of SSE and SZSE (available in Chinese only). Following consultation and regulatory approval, the two Mainland exchanges will amend and issue their updated rules.
This is the latest commitment by all three exchanges to continue to enhance the mutual market access programme between Mainland China and Hong Kong, helping ensure the continued healthy development of the Mainland and Hong Kong capital markets.
HKEX Welcomes Public Consultation By Shanghai Stock Exchange And Shenzhen Stock Exchange On Weighted Voting Rights-Related Rules Changes
