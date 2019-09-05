Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Thursday) suspended trading in the afternoon and After-hours sessions of its derivatives market at 2:00 pm, in order to preserve an orderly market. HKEX has now completed its preliminary investigations into the outage that caused the connectivity issues on the Hong Kong Futures Automatic Trading System.
HKEX can confirm that the issues experienced in the derivatives market were caused by software issues in the vendor supplied trading system. HKEX is currently working with the vendor to resolve this, and will update the market again in due course.
HKEX Updated Statement On Derivatives Market Suspension
Date 05/09/2019
