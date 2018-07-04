 Skip to main Content
HKEX To Offer Investors More Options When Xiaomi Shares Debut

Date 04/07/2018

  • Xiaomi Futures and Options to be introduced on 9 July
  • Issuers can list Xiaomi derivatives warrants from 9 July
  • Xiaomi shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 9 July

Xiaomi Corporation (Xiaomi, stock code: 1810) – the first company to list with a weighted voting rights structure after reforms to broaden Hong Kong’s listing regime took effect – will debut its share trading at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on 9 July 2018.

To provide more options for investors, the following products with Xiaomi shares as the underlying asset will be available in HKEX markets:

1.    Xiaomi Futures and Options

Xiaomi Futures and Options will be introduced on 9 July 2018, subject to the listing of the Xiaomi shares at HKEX on that date.

Selected Details of Xiaomi Futures and Options

1,000

Contract Months for Futures:

Jul, Aug, Sep, Dec 2018 and Mar 2019

 

Expiry Months for Options:

Jul, Aug, Sep, Oct, Dec 2018;

Mar and Jun 2019 

For further details, please see the Xiaomi Futures and Options circulars issued today and the Product section of the HKEX website.

2.    Listing of Xiaomi Derivative Warrants

HKEX informed issuers they might be able to list derivative warrants on Xiaomi shares from 9 July.  A total of 18 call warrants were launched by five issuers on 29 June and will be listed at HKEX on 9 July, subject to the listing of the Xiaomi shares at HKEX on that date. 

Please refer to the issuers’ announcements for further details of the warrants.

Inclusion of Xiaomi Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling

Xiaomi shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 9 July, subject to the listing of the Xiaomi shares at HKEX on that date.

For details of short-selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.