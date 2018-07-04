HKEX To Offer Investors More Options When Xiaomi Shares Debut

- Xiaomi Futures and Options to be introduced on 9 July
- Issuers can list Xiaomi derivatives warrants from 9 July
- Xiaomi shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 9 July
Xiaomi Corporation (Xiaomi, stock code: 1810) – the first company to list with a weighted voting rights structure after reforms to broaden Hong Kong’s listing regime took effect – will debut its share trading at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on 9 July 2018.
To provide more options for investors, the following products with Xiaomi shares as the underlying asset will be available in HKEX markets:
1. Xiaomi Futures and Options
Xiaomi Futures and Options will be introduced on 9 July 2018, subject to the listing of the Xiaomi shares at HKEX on that date.
Selected Details of Xiaomi Futures and Options
Contract Multiplier (Futures)/
Contract Size (Options)
Contract Months/Expiry Months
Available for Trading on 9 July 2018
1,000
Contract Months for Futures:
Jul, Aug, Sep, Dec 2018 and Mar 2019
Expiry Months for Options:
Jul, Aug, Sep, Oct, Dec 2018;
Mar and Jun 2019
Contract Multiplier (Futures)/
Contract Size (Options)
Contract Months/Expiry Months
Available for Trading on 9 July 2018
For further details, please see the Xiaomi Futures and Options circulars issued today and the Product section of the HKEX website.
2. Listing of Xiaomi Derivative Warrants
HKEX informed issuers they might be able to list derivative warrants on Xiaomi shares from 9 July. A total of 18 call warrants were launched by five issuers on 29 June and will be listed at HKEX on 9 July, subject to the listing of the Xiaomi shares at HKEX on that date.
Please refer to the issuers’ announcements for further details of the warrants.
Inclusion of Xiaomi Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling
Xiaomi shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 9 July, subject to the listing of the Xiaomi shares at HKEX on that date.
For details of short-selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.