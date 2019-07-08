HKEX To Launch USD London Metal Mini Futures In August

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce the launch of US dollar-denominated London Metal Mini Futures for six base metals, starting 5 August 2019.
The new monthly cash settled contracts will complement the existing London Metal Mini Futures that are denominated in the offshore Renminbi, or CNH. The contracts will be available with aluminium, zinc, copper, nickel, tin, and lead. The CNH contracts will be renamed as CNH London Metal Mini Futures upon the launch of the US dollar products.
"The new London Metal Mini Futures will provide trading opportunities for investors that have exposure in US dollar-denominated base metals in the Asian time zone and complement our existing yuan-denominated futures product," said Dennis Zhang, HKEX's Head of Commodities Development.
The launch of the USD London Metal Mini Futures will build on the branding, membership network, and benchmark pricing in base metals of the London Metal Exchange (LME), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HKEX.
Details of the new contracts, as well as enhanced incentives for participants, are available in this circular.
