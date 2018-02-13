HKEX To Add Long-Dated HSI And HSCEI Futures And Options From 5 March

- HSI and HSCEI Futures and Options to be enhanced from 5 March to give investors more choices
- Long-dated contract months to be rolled out for HSI and HSCEI Futures
- Additional long-dated contract months to be rolled out for HSI and HSCEI Options
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) announced today (Tuesday) that it will introduce long-dated contract months for its Hang Seng Index (HSI) and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) Futures and increase the long-dated contract months for its HSI and HSCEI Options, with maturities up to 5.5 years, from Monday, 5 March 2018 to give investors more choices.
HKEX thanks market participants for their support in the successfully completed rollout rehearsal on 3 February 2018.
HSI Futures, HSI Options, HSCEI Futures and HSCEI Options accounted for 40 per cent of the record high derivatives (futures and options) volume at HKEX last year.
Contract Months Before and After Changes
|Now
|From 5 March 2018
|HSI Futures
|Spot, next calendar month and
next 2 calendar quarter months
|
Short-dated Futures
Long-dated Futures
|HSCEI Futures
|HSI Options
|
Short-dated Options
Long-dated Options
|
Short-dated Options
Long-dated Options
|HSCEI Options
|
Short-dated Options
Long-dated Options
|Now
|From 5 March 2018
Additional information is available in the news release section of the HKEX website.