HKEX To Add Long-Dated HSI And HSCEI Futures And Options From 5 March

Date 13/02/2018

  • HSI and HSCEI Futures and Options to be enhanced from 5 March to give investors more choices
  • Long-dated contract months to be rolled out for HSI and HSCEI Futures
  • Additional long-dated contract months to be rolled out for HSI and HSCEI Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) announced today (Tuesday) that it will introduce long-dated contract months for its Hang Seng Index (HSI) and Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) Futures and increase the long-dated contract months for its HSI and HSCEI Options, with maturities up to 5.5 years, from Monday, 5 March 2018 to give investors more choices.

HKEX thanks market participants for their support in the successfully completed rollout rehearsal on 3 February 2018.

HSI Futures, HSI Options, HSCEI Futures and HSCEI Options accounted for 40 per cent of the record high derivatives (futures and options) volume at HKEX last year.

Contract Months Before and After Changes

  Now From 5 March 2018
HSI Futures Spot, next calendar month and
next 2 calendar quarter months

Short-dated Futures
Spot, next calendar month and next 2 calendar quarter months; and

 

Long-dated Futures
Following 5 December months
HSCEI Futures
HSI Options

Short-dated Options
Spot, next 3 calendar months and
next 3 calendar quarter months; and

 

Long-dated Options
Next 5 months of June and December

Short-dated Options
Spot, next 3 calendar months and next 3 calendar quarter months; and

 

Long-dated Options
Next 3 months of June and December and following 3 December months
HSCEI Options

Short-dated Options
Spot, next 3 calendar months and
next 3 quarter months; and

 

Long-dated Options
Next 3 months of June and December
  Now From 5 March 2018

 

Additional information is available in the news release section of the HKEX website.