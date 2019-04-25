 Skip to main Content
HKEX Temporary Holiday Risk Management Arrangements - Mandatory Intra-Day Variation Adjustment Call In Respect Of The Labour Day

Date 25/04/2019

All markets operated by the Hong Kong Futures Exchange will be closed for business on 1 May 2019. In order to assure that safeguards are in place against potential market risks that may arise during the aforesaid period when some of the major markets are open, the Clearing House has decided to make a mandatory intra-day variation adjustment call on Clearing Participants in the Hang Seng Index, Mini-Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, HSCEI Dividend Point Index, USD/CNH Futures and CNH/USD Futures markets on Tuesday, 30 April 2019.

Click here for full details.