 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


HKEX: Stock Exchange Participants' Market Share Report

Date 20/03/2018

 Category A
(Position 1 to 14)		Category B
(Position 15 to 65)		Category C
(Position > 65)		  
Month/Year Range (%) Total (%) Range (%) Total (%) Range (%) Total (%) Total Turnover
($Bil) #		 Average Daily
Turnover ($Mil) #
MAR 17 6.91 - 2.20 55.77 1.94 - 0.23 34.29 0.23 - 0.00 9.94 1,819.83 79,123.07
APR 17 6.66 - 2.06 55.67 1.99 - 0.21 34.43 0.21 - 0.00 9.90 1,209.96 71,174.03
MAY 17 6.95 - 2.29 57.35 1.93 - 0.23 33.38 0.22 - 0.00 9.27 1,528.90 76,444.91
JUN 17 6.71 - 2.21 56.55 2.01 - 0.23 33.86 0.22 - 0.00 9.59 1,674.70 76,122.94
JUL 17 6.22 - 2.31 54.94 1.89 - 0.24 35.05 0.24 - 0.00 10.01 1,706.64 81,268.43
AUG 17
 6.14 - 2.48 53.67 2.40 - 0.26 36.23 0.26 - 0.00 10.10 2,087.29 94,876.66
SEP 17
 5.96 - 2.07 53.06 1.91 - 0.24 36.31 0.24 - 0.00 10.63 1,919.27 91,393.70
OCT 17 6.04 - 2.20 53.15 2.05 - 0.26 36.06 0.26 - 0.00 10.79 1,838.48 91,923.90
NOV 17
 6.16 - 2.40 53.17 2.02 - 0.26 36.81 0.25 - 0.00 10.02 2,501.61 113,709.49
DEC 17 6.21 - 2.30 54.92 2.20 - 0.25 35.88 0.23 - 0.00 9.20 1,896.38 99,809.63
JAN 18
 6.21 - 1.97 54.28 1.83 - 0.25 36.17 0.24 - 0.00 9.55 3,346.08 152,094.41
FEB 18 6.30 - 2.41  54.55 2.33 - 0.24 36.74 0.24 - 0.00 8.71 2,473.66 137,425.82
     Past 12 Months Total ($ Bil)24,002.80 
     Monthly Average ($ Bil)2,000.23 
   


# Includes securities trading and value of shares when stock options were exercised
    
Note: The report includes all Exchange Participant firms that had paid Transaction Levy, Investor Compensation Levy (if applicable) and Trading Fee to the Exchange.

 

    
For historical data, please refer to the Exchange Participants section of the HKEX Fact Book.