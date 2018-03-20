HKEX: Stock Exchange Participants' Market Share Report

|Category A
(Position 1 to 14)
|Category B
(Position 15 to 65)
|Category C
(Position > 65)
|Month/Year
|Range (%)
|Total (%)
|Range (%)
|Total (%)
|Range (%)
|Total (%)
|Total Turnover
($Bil) #
|Average Daily
Turnover ($Mil) #
|MAR
|17
|6.91 - 2.20
|55.77
|1.94 - 0.23
|34.29
|0.23 - 0.00
|9.94
|1,819.83
|79,123.07
|APR
|17
|6.66 - 2.06
|55.67
|1.99 - 0.21
|34.43
|0.21 - 0.00
|9.90
|1,209.96
|71,174.03
|MAY
|17
|6.95 - 2.29
|57.35
|1.93 - 0.23
|33.38
|0.22 - 0.00
|9.27
|1,528.90
|76,444.91
|JUN
|17
|6.71 - 2.21
|56.55
|2.01 - 0.23
|33.86
|0.22 - 0.00
|9.59
|1,674.70
|76,122.94
|JUL
|17
|6.22 - 2.31
|54.94
|1.89 - 0.24
|35.05
|0.24 - 0.00
|10.01
|1,706.64
|81,268.43
|AUG
|17
|6.14 - 2.48
|53.67
|2.40 - 0.26
|36.23
|0.26 - 0.00
|10.10
|2,087.29
|94,876.66
|SEP
|17
|5.96 - 2.07
|53.06
|1.91 - 0.24
|36.31
|0.24 - 0.00
|10.63
|1,919.27
|91,393.70
|OCT
|17
|6.04 - 2.20
|53.15
|2.05 - 0.26
|36.06
|0.26 - 0.00
|10.79
|1,838.48
|91,923.90
|NOV
|17
|6.16 - 2.40
|53.17
|2.02 - 0.26
|36.81
|0.25 - 0.00
|10.02
|2,501.61
|113,709.49
|DEC
|17
|6.21 - 2.30
|54.92
|2.20 - 0.25
|35.88
|0.23 - 0.00
|9.20
|1,896.38
|99,809.63
|JAN
|18
|6.21 - 1.97
|54.28
|1.83 - 0.25
|36.17
|0.24 - 0.00
|9.55
|3,346.08
|152,094.41
|FEB
|18
|6.30 - 2.41
|54.55
|2.33 - 0.24
|36.74
|0.24 - 0.00
|8.71
|2,473.66
|137,425.82
|Past 12 Months Total ($ Bil)
|24,002.80
|Monthly Average ($ Bil)
|2,000.23
|#
|Includes securities trading and value of shares when stock options were exercised
|Note:
|The report includes all Exchange Participant firms that had paid Transaction Levy, Investor Compensation Levy (if applicable) and Trading Fee to the Exchange.
For historical data, please refer to the Exchange Participants section of the HKEX Fact Book.