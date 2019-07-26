HKEX: Stock Connect Inclusion Arrangements For A+H Companies Listed On STAR Market Agreed

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK), Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) today announce that Stock Connect inclusion arrangements for companies with A-shares listed on the SSE’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board (STAR Market), and H-shares listed in Hong Kong, have been agreed.
Currently, A+H companies listed on the SEHK and SSE or SZSE are eligible for trading via Stock Connect. This arrangement will be extended to A+H companies that are listed on the STAR Market.
SSE’s new STAR Market is different from its main board in terms of trading, regulations and investor eligibility. Accordingly, business and technical assessments, as well as other preparations, need to be completed before stocks listed on the STAR Market become available via Northbound trading of Stock Connect.
A+H companies that are listed on the STAR Market will have their A-shares eligible for Northbound trading after relevant business and technical preparations are completed. A date for inclusion will be announced in due course.
The corresponding H-shares in these companies will be included in Southbound trading of Stock Connect when the Northbound arrangements take effect. The inclusion of eligible constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap, MidCap, and SmallCap indexes to Southbound trading will not be affected by this arrangement.