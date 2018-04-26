HKEX: Special Intra-Day Margin Call In Respect Of The Labour Day

The Traded Options Market will be closed for business on 1 May 2018. In order to assure that safeguards are in place against potential market risk that may arise during the aforesaid period when some of the major markets are open, the Clearing House has decided to make a special intra-day margin call in respect of all open positions on Monday, 30 April 2018.
The special margin call will be calculated based on open positions at around 3:00 p.m. on the above-mentioned date. You are required to ensure completion of payments within one hour after receiving notification of details of your special intra-day margin call.
Please ensure that your staffs are fully aware of the special intra-day margin call and make necessary arrangement with your designated bank. You are also strongly advised to give advanced notice to your clients regarding this arrangement where appropriate.
Despite the special intra-day margin call mentioned above, the Clearing House may make additional intra-day margin calls on the above-mentioned date if market condition warrants.