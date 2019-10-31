HKEX Signs MOU With SMM Information & Technology

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinese metals market data provider SMM Information & Technology Co., Ltd. (SMM) on Wednesday during LME Week in London, to establish a strategic partnership in the commodities business. The MOU also seeks to promote mutual business development in the financial and commodities markets, with the aim of raising the international influence of Mainland China’s commodities prices.
The MOU was signed by Dennis Zhang, HKEX Head of Commodities Development, and Kelly Ma, SMM Managing Director. HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li, HKEX Head of Market Development Li Gang, SMM CEO Adam Fan, and SMM Singapore General Manager Ian Roper, witnessed the signing.
Other senior executives from HKEX and SMM also attended the signing ceremony.