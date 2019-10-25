HKEX Signs MOU With Shaanxi Province

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) and Shaanxi Province today (Friday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Xi’an to strengthen mutual communication and capital market cooperation, as well as to encourage more Shaanxi-based enterprises to list in Hong Kong.
The MOU was signed by Xu Chunmeng, HKEX Chief Representative of Beijing Representative Office, and Su Huchao, Director of Shaanxi Provincial Financial Regulatory Bureau. HKEX Head of Mainland Development Mao Zhirong and Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province Liang Gui, as well as Deputy Director of Shaanxi Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Yao Jinchuan and Deputy Director of CSRC Shaanxi Branch Guo Shiming, witnessed the signing.
HKEX, together with Shaanxi Provincial Financial Regulatory Bureau and The Hong Kong Trade Development Council, also co-hosted an IPO workshop today in Xi’an on the latest developments in the Hong Kong IPO markets. Around 350 representatives from Shaanxi enterprises attended the IPO workshop.
As of the end of September, a total of 12 Shaanxi-based companies have listed on HKEX, raising $16 billion, and with a total market value of $31 billion. With the signing of the MOU, HKEX and Shaanxi Province will further strengthen cooperation to facilitate listings of Shaanxi-based enterprises in Hong Kong.