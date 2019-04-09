HKEX Signs MOU With Hebei Provincial Government

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) and the People's Government of Hebei Province today (Tuesday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Hong Kong to strengthen mutual communication and capital market cooperation, as well as to seek more Hebei-based companies to list in Hong Kong and support the real economy of Hebei province.
The MOU was signed by Mao Zhirong, HKEX Head of Mainland Development, and Xia Yanjun, Vice Governor of Hebei Province. HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li, Governor of Hebei Province Xu Qin, as well as other senior executives from HKEX and the Hebei provincial government witnessed the signing.
From left to right: Governor of Hebei Province Xu Qin, Vice Governor of Hebei Province Xia Yanjun, HKEX Head of Mainland Development Mao Zhirong and HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li.
HKEX and the Hebei provincial government also co-hosted an IPO teach-in session today at HKEX Connect Hall, introducing the rules and requirements of Hong Kong IPOs to potential Hebei issuers.
As of the end of March, a total of 36 Hebei companies have listed on HKEX, raising $74 billion, and with a total market value of $335 billion. With the signing of the MOU, HKEX and Hebei Province will further strengthen cooperation to facilitate IPOs, debt financing and mergers and acquisitions of Hebei companies.