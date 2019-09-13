Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) notes the statement from the Board of the London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG).
The Board of HKEX continues to believe that the proposed combination with LSEG represents a highly compelling strategic opportunity to create a global market infrastructure leader.
The Board of HKEX had hoped to enter into a constructive dialogue with the Board of LSEG to discuss in detail the merits of its proposal and are disappointed that LSEG has declined to properly engage. In particular, HKEX had hoped to demonstrate why it believes that the benefits of its proposal significantly outweigh those of the proposed acquisition of Refinitiv.
As set out to LSEG, HKEX has undertaken thorough and detailed analysis ahead of making its approach to LSEG. In addition, HKEX has held initial constructive discussions with regulators and policy makers.
HKEX continues to believe that its proposal is in the best interests of shareholders, customers and for global capital markets as a whole. HKEX believes that shareholders in LSEG should have the opportunity to analyse in detail both transactions and will continue to engage with them.
HKEX Response To Statement From The Board Of London Stock Exchange Group Plc
Date 13/09/2019
