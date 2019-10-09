HKEX Report: Biotech Newsletter

Hong Kong’s biotech market has grown quickly since new Listing Rules were introduced in 2018, according to the latest HKEX biotech newsletter. The newsletter, published today, looks at the companies which have listed and provides answers to common questions from investors.
HKEX revised its Listing Rules in April 2018 to open the door to pre-revenue biotech companies for the first time. Since then, 16 biotech companies have listed on our Main Board as of September 2019, raising a total of HK$53.5 billion. Among them, nine pre-revenue biotech firms have listed under Chapter 18A of the Main Board Listing Rules, raising HK$26.8 billion.
The healthcare sector of Hong Kong market is seeing a diversification of issuers, in particular medical device companies, contract research organisations and other medical services companies.
Hong Kong is now the second largest fundraising centre for biotech companies globally, and we strive to bring Hong Kong to be one of the world’s major healthcare and biotech capital formation centres.
Click here to download the newsletter.