HKEX Publishes Cash Market Transaction Survey 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to present the Cash Market Transaction Survey 2018, which looks at the trading composition of Exchange Participants on the HKEX securities market.
Conducted by HKEX, the survey seeks to understand the relative contribution of trading value on the Main Board and GEM, by investor type. The market share of online trading is also assessed.
The survey's target respondents were Exchange Participants1 that had conducted trading in the HKEX securities market for the year 2018. The previous survey was conducted in 2017 for the year 2016. Compared to 2016, the total market turnover, including Main Board and GEM, increased by 61 per cent in 2018 to $26.42 trillion, with the average daily turnover value up by 60 per cent to $107.4 billion.
Key findings for the year 2018 are as follows:
- Among all trade types, overseas investors' turnover value increased by 65 per cent from 2016, while local investors' turnover value increased by 34 per cent.
- Overseas investors and local investors contributed 41 and 30 per cent respectively of the total market turnover.
- Institutional investors and retail investors contributed 55 and 16 per cent respectively of the total market turnover.
- Overseas investor trading came from over 50 separate jurisdictions, with Asian investors having the biggest contribution by trading value, followed by European investors and US investors.
- Retail online trading accounted for 61 per cent of total retail investor trading in 2018, up from 47 per cent in 2016.
Distribution of cash market trading value by investor type (2018)
For further details, please see the survey results report on the HKEX website.
|Note1:
|Responses from Exchange Participants to the survey stemmed from their own understanding of their clients. HKEX had no direct access to Exchange Participants’ clients, nor could it verify their identities.