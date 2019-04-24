HKEX Poll Results Of 2019 Annual General Meeting And New Appointments

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Wednesday) hosted its 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM). All proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 20 March 2019 were passed. Please refer to the regulatory announcement for the results by resolution.
Following the Government’s appointment of Mary Ma and re-appointment of Anita Fung, Rafael Gil-Tienda and Stephen Yiu, and shareholders’ re-election of Apurv Bagri as Directors of HKEX, the HKEX Board today considered the composition of its committees and committees of HKEX’s subsidiaries, and appointed new members to certain committees with immediate effect.
The term of service of each Director on each Committee is coterminous with the individual’s term of directorship with HKEX. The composition of the committees is set out below.
HKEX’s Committees
AUDIT COMMITTEE
1. YIU Kin Wah, Stephen (Chairman)
2. CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
3. FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita
4. LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo
5. MA Xuezheng, Mary (newly appointed)
6. John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
1. Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman)
2. CHEAH Cheng Hye
3. LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo
4. LI Xiaojia, Charles
5. John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON (newly appointed)
NOMINATION AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
1. Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman)
2. Apurv BAGRI
3. CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
4. CHEAH Cheng Hye
5. Rafael GIL-TIENDA (newly appointed)
RISK COMMITTEE
1. Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman)
2. CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
3. LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo (newly appointed)
4. MA Xuezheng, Mary (newly appointed)
5. YIU Kin Wah, Stephen
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE (statutory)
1. Laura May-Lung CHA (Chairman)
2. CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
3. GAO Yingxin
4. LAM Yuk Kun, Lawrence
5. LAU Chung Kin, Clement
6. LUI Kei Kwong, Keith
7. MA Xuezheng, Mary (newly appointed)
8. Barbara SHIU
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited’s Committee
LISTING NOMINATING COMMITTEE
1. Laura May-Lung CHA
2. FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita (newly appointed)
3. HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin
4. Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
5. Executive Director of the SFC
6. Executive Director of the SFC
The biography of Mary Ma is set out in the Appendix.
APPENDIX – BIOGRAPHY OF MARY MA
Other major positions
- Lenovo Group Limited* – independent non-executive director (2013~)
- Unilever N.V. (listed on the Euronext Amsterdam) – non-executive director (2013~)
- Unilever PLC (listed on the London Stock Exchange) – non-executive director (2013~)
- Boyu Capital – founding partner (2011~)
Past offices
- Stelux Holdings Limited* – non-executive director (2012-2016)
- Lenovo Group Limited* (1990-2013):
non-executive vice chairman (2007-2013), chief financial officer (2000-2007) and executive director (1997-2007)
- The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited – member of Listing Committee and GEM Listing Committee (2009-2013)
- TPG Capital – partner, and co-chairman of TPG China (2007-2011)
Qualifications
- Graduated from Capital Normal University, China
* Listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited