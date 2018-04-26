HKEX: New Appointments

Following the Government’s appointment of Laura Cha and Benjamin Hung, and shareholders’ re-election of T C Chan, Fred Hu and John Williamson as Directors of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), the HKEX Board today (Thursday) appointed Laura Cha as the HKEX’s Chairman, subject to the written approval of the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
The Board today also considered the composition of its committees and committees of HKEX’s subsidiaries, and appointed new members to certain Committees. The composition of the committees are set out below.
HKEX’s Committees
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE
- CHA May-Lung, Laura (Chairman) (newly appointed)
- LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo
- LI Xiaojia, Charles
- John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON
- YIU Kin Wah, Stephen (newly appointed)
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
- CHA May-Lung, Laura (Chairman) (newly appointed)
- CHEAH Cheng Hye
- LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret
- LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo
- LI Xiaojia, Charles
INVESTMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE
- CHEAH Cheng Hye (newly appointed as Chairman)
- FUNG Yuen Mei, Anita
- HU Zuliu, Fred
- HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin (newly appointed)
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
- CHA May-Lung, Laura (Chairman) (newly appointed)
- Apurv BAGRI
- CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
- CHEAH Cheng Hye
- LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret (newly appointed)
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
- Rafael GIL-TIENDA (Chairman) (newly appointed)
- CHA May-Lung, Laura (newly appointed)
- CHEAH Cheng Hye
- HU Zuliu, Fred
- John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON
RISK COMMITTEE
- CHA May-Lung, Laura (Chairman) (newly appointed)
- CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
- Rafael GIL-TIENDA
- LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret
- YIU Kin Wah, Stephen
RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE (statutory)
- CHA May-Lung, Laura (Chairman) (newly appointed)
- CHAN Tze Ching, Ignatius
- CHENG Fat, Henry
- GAO Yingxin
- LAM Yuk Kun, Lawrence
- LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret
- LUI Kei Kwong, Keith
- Barbara SHIU
Committees of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
LISTING APPEALS COMMITTEE
- CHA May-Lung, Laura (Chairman) (newly appointed)
- John Mackay McCulloch WILLIAMSON (Deputy Chairman) (newly appointed)
- Another non-executive Director to be appointed by the Chairman of the committee
LISTING NOMINATING COMMITTEE
- CHA May-Lung, Laura (newly appointed)
- HUNG Pi Cheng, Benjamin (newly appointed)
- LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret
- Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)
- Executive Director of the SFC
- Executive Director of the SFC
The term of service of each Director on each Committee shall be coterminous with the individual’s term of directorship with HKEX.
The London Metal Exchange (LME)
HKEX’s Board today also approved the appointment of Laura Cha to succeed C K Chow to act as director of the LME for a term to be coterminous with her term of directorship with HKEX, and her appointment will take effect subject to receiving the no objection confirmation from the regulator of the LME.