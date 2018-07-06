HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

HIGHLIGHTS
- Securities Market
- The average daily turnover for the first six months of 2018 was $126.6 billion, an increase of 67 per cent when compared with $76.0 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of derivative warrants for the first six months of 2018 was $18.3 billion, an increase of 76 per cent when compared with $10.4 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first six months of 2018 was $7.8 billion, an increase of 86 per cent when compared with $4.2 billion for the same period last year.
- Total funds raised for the first six months of 2018 was $189.8 billion, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with $174.3 billion for the same period last year.
- There were 108* newly listed companies for the first six months of 2018, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with 72* for the same period last year.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first six months of 2018 was 1,233,398 contracts, an increase of 58 per cent when compared with the 779,515 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first six months of 2018 was 488,726 contacts, an increase of 67 per cent when compared with the 292,230 contacts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first six months of 2018 was 5,881 contracts, an increase of 96 per cent when compared with the 3,004 contracts for the same period last year.
- On 26 June 2018, the turnover of Hang Seng Index Futures reached a record high of 421,806 contracts.
- On 27 June 2018, the open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 3,617,287 contracts.
* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board
LISTED SECURITIES (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Jun 2018
|
Jun 2017
|
End 2017
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,215
|
2,034
|
2,118
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
33,104.0
|
28,680.5
|
33,998.8
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
15
|
12
|
174
|
No. of listed securities
|
13,337
|
10,219
|
12,803
|
No. of equity warrants
|
2
|
9
|
8
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
7,189
|
4,360
|
6,094
|
No. of CBBCs
|
2,650
|
2,667
|
3,374
|
No. of unit trusts
|
147
|
168
|
145
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,117
|
970
|
1,047
|
|
|
|
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
SECURITIES MARKET TURNOVER (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)
|
|
Jun 2018
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
2,156,390
|
2,195,588
|
-1.8%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
107,820
|
104,552
|
3.1%
|
No. of trading days
|
20
|
21
|
-
|
|
|
|
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
TURNOVER BY TYPE OF SECURITIES (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)
|
|
Jun 2018
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
1,709,932.20
|
1,712,144.59
|
-0.1%
|
Derivative warrants
|
213,481.63
|
282,122.90
|
-24.3%
|
CBBCs
|
116,195.36
|
102,828.60
|
13.0%
|
Unit Trusts
|
113,327.45
|
94,827.94
|
19.5%
|
|
|
|
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS TRANSACTIONS
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for June 2018 was $29,429 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).
MAINLAND ENTERPRISES (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Jun 2018
|
Jun 2017
|
End 2017
|
No. of H shares
|
256
|
246
|
252
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
164
|
158
|
159
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
665
|
617
|
640
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
67.0%
|
64.0%
|
66.2%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
80.3%
|
74.6%
|
76.1%
|
|
|
|
INDEX PERFORMANCE
Month-end figures
|
|
Jun 2018
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
37535.52
|
-4.7%
|
13.8%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
236.08
|
-6.8%
|
-16.8%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
28955.11
|
-5.0%
|
12.4%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
11073.00
|
-7.6%
|
6.8%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
4376.51
|
-5.0%
|
9.3%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6328.16
|
-4.5%
|
8.5%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
7947.32
|
-5.9%
|
21.1%
|
|
|
|
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
DERIVATIVES MARKET TURNOVER
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
Jun 2018
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
514,562
|
456,189
|
12.8%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
243,591
|
223,609
|
8.9%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
86,197
|
80,468
|
7.1%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
151,839
|
126,472
|
20.1%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
19,110
|
16,188
|
18.1%
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
25
|
62
|
-59.7%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
1,228
|
548
|
124.1%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures *
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
1
|
1
|
0.0%
|
CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
284
|
86
|
230.2%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
73
|
98
|
-25.5%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
154
|
102
|
51.0%
|
Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
S&P BSE Sensex Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
3,074
|
1,610
|
90.9%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
13
|
1
|
1200.0%
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
3
|
1
|
200.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
8,097
|
5,812
|
39.3%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
20
|
5
|
300.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
9
|
3
|
200.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
3
|
5
|
-40.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
36
|
11
|
227.3%
|
USD Gold Futures
|
776
|
898
|
-13.6%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
19
|
170
|
-88.8%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
4
|
36
|
-88.9%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
London Zinc Mini Futures
|
1
|
1
|
0.0%
|
London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
657,083
|
565,164
|
16.3%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
49,099
|
40,622
|
20.9%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
9,242
|
7,350
|
25.7%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
109,403
|
75,221
|
45.4%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
2,474
|
1,571
|
57.5%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
486,767
|
440,383
|
10.5%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options
|
97
|
17
|
470.6%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
1,171,646
|
1,021,353
|
14.7%
|
|
|
|
|
* Trading in MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures commenced on 11 Jun 2018
CLEARING AND SETTLEMENT
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Jun 2018
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,654,220
|
1,604,275
|
3.11%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
111,885
|
97,881
|
14.31%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
309
|
298
|
3.69%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.92
|
99.86
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
|
76.69
59.56
|
76.36
60.12
|
N/A
N/A
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Jun 2018
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
612,543
|
523,489
|
17.0%
|
– Stock Futures
|
16,417
|
12,643
|
29.9%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
456
|
386
|
18.1%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
28,161
|
29,850
|
-5.7%
|
– Gold Futures
|
208
|
219
|
-5.0%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
54
|
98
|
-44.9%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
7
|
3
|
133.3%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
3,157,183
|
3,539,209
|
-10.8%
|
– Stock Options
|
9,255,436
|
10,409,295
|
-11.1%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
3,973
|
3,683
|
7.9%
|
|
|
|
YEAR-TO-DATE STATISTICS
|
Securities Market
|
Jun 2018
|
Jun 2017
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
108
|
72
|
50.0%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
126,618
|
76,032
|
66.5%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
228,337
|
179,849
|
27.0%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,729,333
|
1,138,553
|
51.9%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
50,409
|
54,834
|
-8.1%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
189,844
|
174,349
|
8.9%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Jun 2018
|
Jun 2017
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
488,726
|
292,230
|
67.2%
|
– Stock Futures
|
1,544
|
586
|
163.5%
|
– 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures
|
-
|
121
|
-
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
4
|
0
|
-
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
5,881
|
3,004
|
95.8%
|
– Gold Futures
|
1,460
|
0
|
-
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
33
|
0
|
-
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
11
|
10
|
10.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
161,452
|
128,628
|
25.5%
|
– Stock Options
|
574,249
|
354,969
|
61.8%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
39
|
55
|
-29.1%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Jun 2018
|
Jun 2017
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,728,700
|
1,137,956
|
51.91%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
109,074
|
87,628
|
24.47%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
372
|
307
|
21.17%
|
|
|
|
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
HISTORICAL RECORDS
up to 30 June 2018
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
|
|
|
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2018/03/23
|
284,101,947,853
|
3
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
4
|
2018/02/06
|
258,799,618,543
|
5
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
6
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
7
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
8
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
9
|
2018/02/09
|
219,595,292,569
|
10
|
2018/02/07
|
218,890,883,115
|
|
|
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
37,715,721,713,817
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
37,498,267,978,409
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
37,458,993,282,123
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
37,434,956,503,062
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
37,196,824,130,391
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
37,171,558,627,632
|
7
|
2018/01/30
|
37,034,857,609,118
|
8
|
2018/02/02
|
36,948,839,611,393
|
9
|
2018/02/01
|
36,943,877,577,778
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
36,925,559,142,548
|
|
|
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
13,725,731
|
2018/03/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
467,559
|
2015/08/26
|
519,817
|
2015/12/29
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
421,806
|
2018/06/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
232,994
|
2018/02/09
|
3,617,287
|
2018/06/27
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
215,927
|
2018/02/07
|
21,682
|
2011/06/17
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
130,998
|
2018/01/23
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
27,501
|
2017/02/14
|
184,626
|
2016/12/13
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
20,338
|
2017/01/05
|
46,711
|
2017/01/04