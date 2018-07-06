 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 06/07/2018

HIGHLIGHTS

 

 - Securities Market

  • The average daily turnover for the first six months of 2018 was $126.6 billion, an increase of 67 per cent when compared with $76.0 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of derivative warrants for the first six months of 2018 was $18.3 billion, an increase of 76 per cent when compared with $10.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first six months of 2018 was $7.8 billion, an increase of 86 per cent when compared with $4.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first six months of 2018 was $189.8 billion, an increase of 9 per cent when compared with $174.3 billion for the same period last year.
  • There were 108* newly listed companies for the first six months of 2018, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with 72* for the same period last year.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first six months of 2018 was 1,233,398 contracts, an increase of 58 per cent when compared with the 779,515 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first six months of 2018 was 488,726 contacts, an increase of 67 per cent when compared with the 292,230 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first six months of 2018 was 5,881 contracts, an increase of 96 per cent when compared with the 3,004 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 26 June 2018, the turnover of Hang Seng Index Futures reached a record high of 421,806 contracts.
  • On 27 June 2018, the open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 3,617,287 contracts.

* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board

 

LISTED SECURITIES (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)

 

Month-end figures

 

Jun 2018

Jun 2017

End 2017

No. of listed companies

2,215

2,034

2,118

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

33,104.0

28,680.5

33,998.8

No. of newly listed companies *

15

12

174

No. of listed securities

13,337

10,219

12,803

No. of equity warrants

2

9

8

No. of derivatives warrants

7,189

4,360

6,094

No. of CBBCs

2,650

2,667

3,374

No. of unit trusts

147

168

145

No. of debt securities

1,117

970

1,047

 

 

 

 

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

SECURITIES MARKET TURNOVER (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)

 

 

Jun 2018

May 2018

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,156,390

2,195,588

-1.8%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

107,820

104,552

3.1%

No. of trading days

20

21

-

 

 

 

 

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

TURNOVER BY TYPE OF SECURITIES (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)

 

 

Jun 2018
($Mil)

May 2018
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,709,932.20
(79.3%)

1,712,144.59
(78.0%)

-0.1%

Derivative warrants

213,481.63
(9.9%)

282,122.90
(12.8%)

-24.3%

CBBCs

116,195.36
(5.4%)

102,828.60
(4.7%)

13.0%

Unit Trusts 
(include ETFs)

113,327.45
(5.3%)

94,827.94
(4.3%)

19.5%

 



 

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS TRANSACTIONS

 

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for June 2018 was $29,429 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).

 

MAINLAND ENTERPRISES (MAIN BOARD AND GEM)

 

Month-end figures

 

Jun 2018

Jun 2017

End 2017

No. of H shares

256

246

252

No. of Red chips Stocks

164

158

159

No. of Mainland private enterprises

665

617

640

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

67.0%

64.0%

66.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

80.3%

74.6%

76.1%

 

 

 

 

 

INDEX PERFORMANCE

 

Month-end figures

 

Jun 2018

% Change 
over 1 Month

% Change 
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

37535.52

-4.7%

13.8%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

236.08

-6.8%

-16.8%

Hang Seng Index

28955.11

-5.0%

12.4%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

11073.00

-7.6%

6.8%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4376.51

-5.0%

9.3%

CES China 120 Index ^

6328.16

-4.5%

8.5%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7947.32

-5.9%

21.1%

 

 



* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

DERIVATIVES MARKET TURNOVER

 

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Jun 2018

May 2018

% Change

Total Futures

514,562

456,189

12.8%

Hang Seng Index Futures

243,591

223,609

8.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

86,197

80,468

7.1%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

151,839

126,472

20.1%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

19,110

16,188

18.1%

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

25

62

-59.7%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,228

548

124.1%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures *

1

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

1

1

0.0%

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

284

86

230.2%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

73

98

-25.5%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures

1

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

154

102

51.0%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

S&P BSE Sensex Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

3,074

1,610

90.9%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

13

1

1200.0%

1-Month HIBOR Futures

3

1

200.0%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

8,097

5,812

39.3%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

20

5

300.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

9

3

200.0%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

3

5

-40.0%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

36

11

227.3%

USD Gold Futures

776

898

-13.6%

CNH Gold Futures

19

170

-88.8%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

4

36

-88.9%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

2

-100.0%

London Zinc Mini Futures

1

1

0.0%

London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

657,083

565,164

16.3%

Hang Seng Index Options

49,099

40,622

20.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

9,242

7,350

25.7%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

109,403

75,221

45.4%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,474

1,571

57.5%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

486,767

440,383

10.5%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

97

17

470.6%

Total Futures and Options

1,171,646

1,021,353

14.7%

 

 

 

 

 

Trading in MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures commenced on 11 Jun 2018

 

CLEARING AND SETTLEMENT 

 

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Jun 2018

May 2018

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,654,220

1,604,275

3.11%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

111,885

97,881

14.31%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

309

298

3.69%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.92

99.86

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
  –  % of total issued shares 
  –  % of the total market capitalisation 
76.69
59.56
76.36
60.12		  
N/A
N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Jun 2018

May 2018

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

612,543

523,489

17.0%

– Stock Futures

16,417

12,643

29.9%

– Interest Rates Futures

456

386

18.1%

– RMB Currency Futures

28,161

29,850

-5.7%

– Gold Futures

208

219

-5.0%

– Iron Ore Futures

54

98

-44.9%

– London Metal Mini Futures

7

3

133.3%

– Equity Index Options

3,157,183

3,539,209

-10.8%

– Stock Options

9,255,436

10,409,295

-11.1%

– RMB Currency Options

3,973

3,683

7.9%

 

 

 

 

 

YEAR-TO-DATE STATISTICS

Securities Market

Jun 2018
YTD

Jun 2017
YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

108

72

50.0%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

126,618

76,032

66.5%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

228,337

179,849

27.0%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,729,333

1,138,553

51.9%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

50,409

54,834

-8.1%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

189,844

174,349

8.9%

Derivatives Market

Jun 2018
YTD

Jun 2017
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

488,726

292,230

67.2%

– Stock Futures

1,544

586

163.5%

– 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures

-

121

-

– Interest Rates Futures

4

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

5,881

3,004

95.8%

– Gold Futures

1,460

0

-

– Iron Ore Futures

33

0

-

– London Metal Mini Futures

11

10

10.0%

– Equity Index Options

161,452

128,628

25.5%

– Stock Options

574,249

354,969

61.8%

– RMB Currency Options

39

55

-29.1%

Clearing & Settlement

Jun 2018
YTD

Jun 2017
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,728,700

1,137,956

51.91%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

109,074

87,628

24.47%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

372

307

21.17%

 





 

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

HISTORICAL RECORDS

 

up to 30 June 2018

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

 

 

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

 

 

 

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2018/01/26

37,715,721,713,817

2

2018/01/29

37,498,267,978,409

3

2018/01/24

37,458,993,282,123

4

2018/01/23

37,434,956,503,062

5

2018/01/31

37,196,824,130,391

6

2018/01/25

37,171,558,627,632

7

2018/01/30

37,034,857,609,118

8

2018/02/02

36,948,839,611,393

9

2018/02/01

36,943,877,577,778

10

2018/01/22

36,925,559,142,548

 

 

 

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

467,559

2015/08/26

519,817

2015/12/29

Hang Seng Index Futures

421,806

2018/06/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,617,287

2018/06/27

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

215,927

2018/02/07

21,682

2011/06/17

Hang Seng Index Options

130,998

2018/01/23

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

27,501

2017/02/14

184,626

2016/12/13

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

20,338

2017/01/05

46,711

2017/01/04