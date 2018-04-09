 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 09/04/2018

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • The average daily turnover for the first three months of 2018 was $146.1 billion, an increase of 97 per cent when compared with $74.3 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first three months of 2018 was $24.4 billion, an increase of 82 per cent when compared with $13.4 billion for the same period last year.
  • Total funds raised for the first three months of 2018 was $112.2 billion, an increase of 78 per cent when compared with $63.0 billion for the same period last year.
  • There were 69* newly listed companies for the first three months of 2018, an increase of 73 per cent when compared with 40* for the same period last year.
  • On 23 March 2018, turnover was $284.1 billion, the second highest ever.
 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first three months of 2018 was 1,342,268 contracts, an increase of 77 per cent when compared with the 759,988 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first three months of 2018 was 665,446 contracts, an increase of 96 per cent when compared with the 338,771 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first three months of 2018 was 5,316 contracts, an increase of 48 per cent when compared with the 3,598 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 27 March 2018, the open interest of all futures and options reached a record high of 18,348,903 contracts.
  • On 27 March 2018, the open interest of Stock Options reached a record high of 13,725,731 contracts. 

* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2018

Mar 2017

End 2017

No. of listed companies

2,179

2,009

2,118

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

34,402.3

27,235.7

33,998.8

No. of newly listed companies *

19

14

174

No. of listed securities

13,880

9,392

12,803

No. of equity warrants

5

8

8

No. of derivatives warrants

6,963

3,988

6,094

No. of CBBCs

3,476

2,271

3,374

No. of unit trusts

145

169

145

No. of debt securities

1,095

936

1,047

 

Mar 2018

Mar 2017

End 2017

 * Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Mar 2018

Feb 2018

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,763,556

2,605,587

6.1%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

131,598

144,755

-9.1%

No. of trading days

21

18

-

 

Mar 2018

Feb 2018

% Change

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Mar 2018
($Mil)

Feb 2018
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

2,045,478.26
(74.0%)

1,914,766.34
(73.5%)

6.8%

Derivative warrants

417,159.99
(15.1%)

377,084.94
(14.5%)

10.6%

CBBCs

183,873.96
(6.7%)

169,909.02
(6.5%)

8.2%

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

113,387.17
(4.1%)

141,091.89
(5.4%)

-19.6%

 

Mar 2018
($Mil)

Feb 2018
($Mil)

% Change

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for March 2018 was $28,976 million (1.0% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2018

Mar 2017

End 2017

No. of H shares

254

243

252

No. of Red chips Stocks

164

158

159

No. of Mainland private enterprises

652

612

640

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

67.3%

63.7%

66.2%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

80.3%

75.0%

76.1%

 

Mar 2018

Mar 2017

End 2017

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2018

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

39090.13

-2.6%

28.4%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

251.66

1.6%

-27.5%

Hang Seng Index

30093.38

-2.4%

24.8%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

11998.34

-3.1%

16.8%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4408.61

-2.5%

11.9%

CES China 120 Index ^

6644.10

-4.1%

22.8%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

8457.71

-1.7%

38.5%

 

Mar 2018

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Mar 2018

Feb 2018

% Change

Total Futures

490,028

560,192

-12.5%

Hang Seng Index Futures

205,742

212,417

-3.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

104,251

120,300

-13.3%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

141,930

177,345

-20.0%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

27,963

39,620

-29.4%

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

140

61

129.5%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

766

1,670

-54.1%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

1

2

-50.0%

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

90

61

47.5%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

178

246

-27.6%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

102

84

21.4%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures

4

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures

3

1

200.0%

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

S&P BSE Sensex Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

1,724

670

157.3%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

1

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

1

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

5,110

5,791

-11.8%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

7

10

-30.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

6

7

-14.3%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

1

2

-50.0%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

20

32

-37.5%

USD Gold Futures

1,884

1,737

8.5%

CNH Gold Futures

65

114

-43.0%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

25

5

400.0%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

London Aluminium Mini Futures

1

3

-66.7%

London Zinc Mini Futures

5

4

25.0%

London Copper Mini Futures

3

0

-

London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Nickel Mini Futures

5

7

-28.6%

London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

704,210

862,290

-18.3%

Hang Seng Index Options

52,645

64,122

-17.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

7,182

9,970

-28.0%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

89,396

123,350

-27.5%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,168

4,386

-73.4%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

60

0

-

Stock Options

553,740

660,409

-16.2%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

19

53

-64.2%

Total Futures and Options

1,194,238

1,422,482

-16.0%

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Mar 2018

Feb 2018

% Change

 

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Mar 2018

Feb 2018

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,739,642

1,806,749

-3.71%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

107,287

120,183

-10.73%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

328

459

-28.54%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.89

99.87

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation

76.47

60.04

76.14

59.88

N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Mar 2018

Feb 2018

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

521,279

446,769

16.7%

– Stock Futures

11,729

6,354

84.6%

– Interest Rates Futures

290

490

-40.8%

– RMB Currency Futures

30,515

28,316

7.8%

– Gold Futures

190

360

-47.2%

– Iron Ore Futures

169

106

59.4%

– London Metal Mini Futures

11

40

-72.5%

– Equity Index Options

3,131,760

3,377,640

-7.3%

– Stock Options

9,585,088

11,081,375

-13.5%

– RMB Currency Options

3,522

4,013

-12.2%

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Mar 2018

Feb 2018

% Change

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Mar 2018

YTD

Mar 2017

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

69

40

72.5%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

146,063

74,335

96.5%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

252,577

202,647

24.6%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,813,801

1,126,571

61.0%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

24,383

13,434

81.5%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

112,239

62,999

78.2%

Derivatives Market

 Mar 2018
YTD
 Mar 2017
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

490,441

282,493

73.6%

– Stock Futures

1,074

643

67.0%

– 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures

-

-

-

– Interest Rates Futures

1

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

5,316

3,598

47.7%

– Gold Futures

2,103

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

50

-

-

– London Metal Mini Futures

11

7

57.1%

– Equity Index Options

177,787

134,457

32.2%

– Stock Options

665,446

338,771

96.4%

– RMB Currency Options

39

122

-68.0%

Clearing & Settlement

 Mar 2018
YTD 		  Mar 2017
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,813,140

1,125,959

61.03%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

113,959

86,101

32.36%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

442

294

50.34%

Securities Market

Mar 2018

YTD

Mar 2017

YTD

% Change

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 March 2018

 

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

Rank

Date

Close

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2018/01/26

37,715,721,713,817

2

2018/01/29

37,498,267,978,409

3

2018/01/24

37,458,993,282,123

4

2018/01/23

37,434,956,503,062

5

2018/01/31

37,196,824,130,391

6

2018/01/25

37,171,558,627,632

7

2018/01/30

37,034,857,609,118

8

2018/02/02

36,948,839,611,393

9

2018/02/01

36,943,877,577,778

10

2018/01/22

36,925,559,142,548

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

467,559

2015/08/26

519,817

2015/12/29

Hang Seng Index Futures

353,193

2018/01/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,465,052

2017/12/27

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

215,927

2018/02/07

21,682

2011/06/17

Hang Seng Index Options

130,998

2018/01/23

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

27,501

2017/02/14

184,626

2016/12/13

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

20,338

2017/01/05

46,711

2017/01/04

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest
 

 

 