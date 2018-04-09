HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- The average daily turnover for the first three months of 2018 was $146.1 billion, an increase of 97 per cent when compared with $74.3 billion for the same period last year.
- Funds raised through IPOs for the first three months of 2018 was $24.4 billion, an increase of 82 per cent when compared with $13.4 billion for the same period last year.
- Total funds raised for the first three months of 2018 was $112.2 billion, an increase of 78 per cent when compared with $63.0 billion for the same period last year.
- There were 69* newly listed companies for the first three months of 2018, an increase of 73 per cent when compared with 40* for the same period last year.
- On 23 March 2018, turnover was $284.1 billion, the second highest ever.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of futures and options for the first three months of 2018 was 1,342,268 contracts, an increase of 77 per cent when compared with the 759,988 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of Stock Options for the first three months of 2018 was 665,446 contracts, an increase of 96 per cent when compared with the 338,771 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first three months of 2018 was 5,316 contracts, an increase of 48 per cent when compared with the 3,598 contracts for the same period last year.
- On 27 March 2018, the open interest of all futures and options reached a record high of 18,348,903 contracts.
- On 27 March 2018, the open interest of Stock Options reached a record high of 13,725,731 contracts.
* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Mar 2018
|
Mar 2017
|
End 2017
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,179
|
2,009
|
2,118
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
34,402.3
|
27,235.7
|
33,998.8
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
19
|
14
|
174
|
No. of listed securities
|
13,880
|
9,392
|
12,803
|
No. of equity warrants
|
5
|
8
|
8
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
6,963
|
3,988
|
6,094
|
No. of CBBCs
|
3,476
|
2,271
|
3,374
|
No. of unit trusts
|
145
|
169
|
145
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,095
|
936
|
1,047
|
|
Mar 2018
|
Mar 2017
|
End 2017
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Mar 2018
|
Feb 2018
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
2,763,556
|
2,605,587
|
6.1%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
131,598
|
144,755
|
-9.1%
|
No. of trading days
|
21
|
18
|
-
|
|
Mar 2018
|
Feb 2018
|
% Change
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Mar 2018
|
Feb 2018
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
2,045,478.26
|
1,914,766.34
|
6.8%
|
Derivative warrants
|
417,159.99
|
377,084.94
|
10.6%
|
CBBCs
|
183,873.96
|
169,909.02
|
8.2%
|
Unit Trusts
(include ETFs)
|
113,387.17
|
141,091.89
|
-19.6%
|
|
Mar 2018
|
Feb 2018
|
% Change
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for March 2018 was $28,976 million (1.0% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Mar 2018
|
Mar 2017
|
End 2017
|
No. of H shares
|
254
|
243
|
252
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
164
|
158
|
159
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
652
|
612
|
640
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
67.3%
|
63.7%
|
66.2%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
80.3%
|
75.0%
|
76.1%
|
|
Mar 2018
|
Mar 2017
|
End 2017
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Mar 2018
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
39090.13
|
-2.6%
|
28.4%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
251.66
|
1.6%
|
-27.5%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
30093.38
|
-2.4%
|
24.8%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
11998.34
|
-3.1%
|
16.8%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
4408.61
|
-2.5%
|
11.9%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6644.10
|
-4.1%
|
22.8%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
8457.71
|
-1.7%
|
38.5%
|
|
Mar 2018
|
% Change
|
% Change
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
Mar 2018
|
Feb 2018
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
490,028
|
560,192
|
-12.5%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
205,742
|
212,417
|
-3.1%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
104,251
|
120,300
|
-13.3%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
141,930
|
177,345
|
-20.0%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
27,963
|
39,620
|
-29.4%
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
140
|
61
|
129.5%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
766
|
1,670
|
-54.1%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0%
|
CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
90
|
61
|
47.5%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
178
|
246
|
-27.6%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
102
|
84
|
21.4%
|
Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures
|
4
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures
|
3
|
1
|
200.0%
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
S&P BSE Sensex Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
1,724
|
670
|
157.3%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
5,110
|
5,791
|
-11.8%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
7
|
10
|
-30.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
6
|
7
|
-14.3%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
20
|
32
|
-37.5%
|
USD Gold Futures
|
1,884
|
1,737
|
8.5%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
65
|
114
|
-43.0%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
25
|
5
|
400.0%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
1
|
3
|
-66.7%
|
London Zinc Mini Futures
|
5
|
4
|
25.0%
|
London Copper Mini Futures
|
3
|
0
|
-
|
London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Nickel Mini Futures
|
5
|
7
|
-28.6%
|
London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
704,210
|
862,290
|
-18.3%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
52,645
|
64,122
|
-17.9%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
7,182
|
9,970
|
-28.0%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
89,396
|
123,350
|
-27.5%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
1,168
|
4,386
|
-73.4%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
60
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
553,740
|
660,409
|
-16.2%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options
|
19
|
53
|
-64.2%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
1,194,238
|
1,422,482
|
-16.0%
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
Mar 2018
|
Feb 2018
|
% Change
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Mar 2018
|
Feb 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,739,642
|
1,806,749
|
-3.71%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
107,287
|
120,183
|
-10.73%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
328
|
459
|
-28.54%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.89
|
99.87
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation
|
76.47
60.04
|
76.14
59.88
|
N/A
N/A
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Mar 2018
|
Feb 2018
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
521,279
|
446,769
|
16.7%
|
– Stock Futures
|
11,729
|
6,354
|
84.6%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
290
|
490
|
-40.8%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
30,515
|
28,316
|
7.8%
|
– Gold Futures
|
190
|
360
|
-47.2%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
169
|
106
|
59.4%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
11
|
40
|
-72.5%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
3,131,760
|
3,377,640
|
-7.3%
|
– Stock Options
|
9,585,088
|
11,081,375
|
-13.5%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
3,522
|
4,013
|
-12.2%
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Mar 2018
|
Feb 2018
|
% Change
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Mar 2018
YTD
|
Mar 2017
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
69
|
40
|
72.5%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
146,063
|
74,335
|
96.5%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
252,577
|
202,647
|
24.6%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,813,801
|
1,126,571
|
61.0%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
24,383
|
13,434
|
81.5%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
112,239
|
62,999
|
78.2%
|
Derivatives Market
|Mar 2018
YTD
|Mar 2017
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
490,441
|
282,493
|
73.6%
|
– Stock Futures
|
1,074
|
643
|
67.0%
|
– 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
5,316
|
3,598
|
47.7%
|
– Gold Futures
|
2,103
|
-
|
-
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
50
|
-
|
-
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
11
|
7
|
57.1%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
177,787
|
134,457
|
32.2%
|
– Stock Options
|
665,446
|
338,771
|
96.4%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
39
|
122
|
-68.0%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|Mar 2018
YTD
| Mar 2017
YTD
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,813,140
|
1,125,959
|
61.03%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
113,959
|
86,101
|
32.36%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
442
|
294
|
50.34%
|
Securities Market
|
Mar 2018
YTD
|
Mar 2017
YTD
|
% Change
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 31 March 2018
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2018/03/23
|
284,101,947,853
|
3
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
4
|
2018/02/06
|
258,799,618,543
|
5
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
6
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
7
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
8
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
9
|
2018/02/09
|
219,595,292,569
|
10
|
2018/02/07
|
218,890,883,115
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
37,715,721,713,817
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
37,498,267,978,409
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
37,458,993,282,123
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
37,434,956,503,062
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
37,196,824,130,391
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
37,171,558,627,632
|
7
|
2018/01/30
|
37,034,857,609,118
|
8
|
2018/02/02
|
36,948,839,611,393
|
9
|
2018/02/01
|
36,943,877,577,778
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
36,925,559,142,548
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
13,725,731
|
2018/03/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
467,559
|
2015/08/26
|
519,817
|
2015/12/29
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
353,193
|
2018/01/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
232,994
|
2018/02/09
|
3,465,052
|
2017/12/27
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
215,927
|
2018/02/07
|
21,682
|
2011/06/17
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
130,998
|
2018/01/23
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
27,501
|
2017/02/14
|
184,626
|
2016/12/13
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
20,338
|
2017/01/05
|
46,711
|
2017/01/04
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest