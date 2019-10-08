HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- Market capitalisation was $30.6 trillion at the end of September 2019, a decrease of 5 per cent from $32.2 trillion at the end of September 2018.
- The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first nine months of 2019 was $8.5 billion, an increase of 18 per cent when compared with $7.2 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first nine months of 2019 was $4.6 billion, an increase of 7 per cent when compared with $4.3 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of debt securities for the first nine months of 2019 was $0.3 billion, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with $0.2 billion for the same period last year.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first nine months of 2019 was 158,845 contacts, an increase of 0.02 per cent when compared with the 158,820 contacts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first nine months of 2019 was 4,075 contracts, an increase of 60 per cent when compared with the 2,551 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first nine months of 2019 was 8,726 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with the 7,436 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of Gold Futures for the first nine months of 2019 was 2,277 contracts, an increase of 67 per cent when compared with the 1,363 contracts for the same period last year.
- On 26 September 2019, the open interest of Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 34,635 contracts.
- On 17 September 2019, the turnover and the open interest of MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures reached a record high of 55,788 contracts and 46,698 contracts respectively.
- On 20 September 2019, the open interest of Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts reached a record high of 2,256 contracts.
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Sep 2019
|
Sep 2018
|
End 2018
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,395
|
2,268
|
2,315
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
30,642.7
|
32,166.6
|
29,909.4
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
7
|
16
|
218
|
No. of listed securities
|
13,306
|
13,728
|
13,290
|
No. of equity warrants
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
5,295
|
7,229
|
6,763
|
No. of inline warrants
|
412
|
-
|
-
|
No. of CBBCs
|
3,684
|
2,911
|
2,847
|
No. of unit trusts
|
152
|
146
|
149
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,347
|
1,155
|
1,195
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Sep 2019
|
Aug 2019
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
1,592,651
|
1,900,650
|
-16.2%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
75,841
|
86,393
|
-12.2%
|
No. of trading days
|
21
|
22
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Sep 2019
|
Aug 2019
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
1,197,166.04
(75.2%)
|
1,425,047.67
|
-16.0%
|
Derivative warrants
|
133,428.40
(8.4 %)
|
152,596.59
|
-12.6%
|
CBBCs
|
147,849.27
(9.3%)
|
170,562.49
|
-13.3%
|
Inline warrants
|
19.43
(0.0%)
|
23.69
(0.0%)
|
-18.0%
|
Unit Trusts
(include ETFs)
|
110,253.39
(6.9%)
|
147,995.12
|
-25.5%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Sep 2019 was $22,496 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Sep 2019
|
Sep 2018
|
End 2018
|
No. of H shares
|
275
|
261
|
267
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
174
|
164
|
164
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
752
|
690
|
715
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
68.3%
|
67.6%
|
67.5%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
76.7%
|
78.7%
|
79.5%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Sep 2019
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
33711.41
|
1.0%
|
-6.7%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
90.50
|
-1.1%
|
-50.6%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
26092.27
|
1.4%
|
-6.1%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
10200.97
|
1.2%
|
-7.4%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
4147.85
|
-0.2%
|
-6.8%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6670.22
|
0.6%
|
5.8%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
7192.73
|
1.1%
|
-5.4%
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
Sep 2019
|
Aug 2019
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
419,758
|
540,050
|
-22.3%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
182,622
|
231,551
|
-21.1%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
81,353
|
112,538
|
-27.7%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
124,110
|
157,183
|
-21.0%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
12,932
|
17,951
|
-28.0%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
0
|
9
|
-100.0%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
891
|
3,117
|
-71.4%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
3,303
|
241
|
1270.5%
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
70
|
162
|
-56.8%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
66
|
116
|
-43.1%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
51
|
81
|
-37.0%
|
Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
2,939
|
2,488
|
18.1%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
5
|
-100.0%
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
8,441
|
10,616
|
-20.5%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
16
|
27
|
-40.7%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
15
|
23
|
-34.8%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
8
|
30
|
-73.3%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
26
|
33
|
-21.2%
|
USD Gold Futures
|
2,138
|
2,624
|
-18.5%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
289
|
262
|
10.3%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
129
|
587
|
-78.0%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Nickel Mini Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
CNH London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
99
|
162
|
-38.9%
|
USD London Zinc Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Copper Mini Futures
|
249
|
282
|
-11.7%
|
USD London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
USD London Nickel Mini Futures
|
9
|
2
|
350.0%
|
USD London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
520,282
|
661,530
|
-21.4%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
49,076
|
73,998
|
-33.7%
|
Weekly Hang Seng Index Options *
|
837
|
0
|
-
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
12,874
|
20,104
|
-36.0%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
81,831
|
96,168
|
-14.9%
|
Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options *
|
250
|
0
|
-
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
3,003
|
3,410
|
-11.9%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
7
|
-100.0%
|
Stock Options
|
372,840
|
467,751
|
-20.3%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options
|
88
|
92
|
-4.3%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
940,040
|
1,201,581
|
-21.8%
* Trading commenced on 16 September 2019
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Sep 2019
|
Aug 2019
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,325,506
|
1,490,224
|
-11.05%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
86,703
|
93,103
|
-6.87%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
214
|
256
|
-16.41%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.91
|
99.92
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
|
|
|
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Sep 2019
|
Aug 2019
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
648,747
|
651,469
|
-0.4%
|
– Stock Futures
|
17,972
|
17,443
|
3.0%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
130
|
200
|
-35.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
26,774
|
28,191
|
-5.0%
|
– Gold Futures
|
911
|
832
|
9.5%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
2,101
|
2,035
|
3.2%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
235
|
149
|
57.7%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
2,955,747
|
3,261,336
|
-9.4%
|
– Stock Options
|
7,626,463
|
9,382,951
|
-18.7%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
4,140
|
4,057
|
2.0%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Sep 2019
YTD
|
Sep 2018
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
108
|
166
|
-34.9%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
90,538
|
114,734
|
-21.1%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
264,810
|
219,883
|
20.4%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,513,976
|
1,648,034
|
-8.1%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
127,767
|
243,126
|
-47.4%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
229,532
|
447,442
|
-48.7%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Sep 2019
|
Sep 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
474,696
|
493,358
|
-3.8%
|
– Stock Futures
|
4,075
|
2,551
|
59.7%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
1
|
4
|
-75.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
8,726
|
7,436
|
17.3%
|
– Gold Futures
|
2,277
|
1,363
|
67.1%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
273
|
28
|
875.0%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
90
|
8
|
1025.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
158,845
|
158,820
|
0.0%
|
– Stock Options
|
463,975
|
533,972
|
-13.1%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
72
|
105
|
-31.4%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Sep 2019
|
Sep 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,513,226
|
1,647,388
|
-8.14%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
96,126
|
104,224
|
-7.77%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
239
|
334
|
-28.44%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 30 September 2019
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2018/03/23
|
284,101,947,853
|
3
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
4
|
2018/02/06
|
258,799,618,543
|
5
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
6
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
7
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
8
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
9
|
2018/02/09
|
219,595,292,569
|
10
|
2018/02/07
|
218,890,883,115
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
37,715,721,713,817
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
37,498,267,978,409
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
37,458,993,282,123
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
37,434,956,503,062
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
37,196,824,130,391
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
37,171,558,627,632
|
7
|
2018/01/30
|
37,034,857,609,118
|
8
|
2018/02/02
|
36,948,839,611,393
|
9
|
2018/02/01
|
36,943,877,577,778
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
36,925,559,142,548
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
13,725,731
|
2018/03/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
477,061
|
2019/02/25
|
635,051
|
2018/12/27
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
232,994
|
2018/02/09
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
215,927
|
2018/02/07
|
22,321
|
2018/10/26
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
133,419
|
2019/08/26
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
55,788
|
2019/09/17
|
46,698
|
2019/09/17
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
36,928
|
2019/08/26
|
66,588
|
2019/08/28
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27