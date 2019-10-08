 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 08/10/2019

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $30.6 trillion at the end of September 2019, a decrease of 5 per cent from $32.2 trillion at the end of September 2018.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first nine months of 2019 was $8.5 billion, an increase of 18 per cent when compared with $7.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first nine months of 2019 was $4.6 billion, an increase of 7 per cent when compared with $4.3 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of debt securities for the first nine months of 2019 was $0.3 billion, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with $0.2 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first nine months of 2019 was 158,845 contacts, an increase of 0.02 per cent when compared with the 158,820 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first nine months of 2019 was 4,075 contracts, an increase of 60 per cent when compared with the 2,551 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first nine months of 2019 was 8,726 contracts, an increase of 17 per cent when compared with the 7,436 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Gold Futures for the first nine months of 2019 was 2,277 contracts, an increase of 67 per cent when compared with the 1,363 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 26 September 2019, the open interest of Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 34,635 contracts.
  • On 17 September 2019, the turnover and the open interest of MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures reached a record high of 55,788 contracts and 46,698 contracts respectively.
  • On 20 September 2019, the open interest of Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts reached a record high of 2,256 contracts.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Sep 2019

Sep 2018

End 2018

No. of listed companies

2,395

2,268

2,315

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

30,642.7

32,166.6

29,909.4

No. of newly listed companies *

7

16

218

No. of listed securities

13,306

13,728

13,290

No. of equity warrants

2

2

3

No. of derivatives warrants

5,295

7,229

6,763

No. of inline warrants

412

-

-

No. of CBBCs

3,684

2,911

2,847

No. of unit trusts

152

146

149

No. of debt securities

1,347

1,155

1,195


 * Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Sep 2019

Aug 2019

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

1,592,651

1,900,650

-16.2%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

75,841

86,393

-12.2%

No. of trading days

21

22

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Sep 2019
($Mil)

Aug 2019
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,197,166.04

(75.2%)

1,425,047.67
(75.0%)

-16.0%

Derivative warrants

133,428.40

(8.4 %)

152,596.59
(8.0%)

-12.6%

CBBCs

147,849.27

(9.3%)

170,562.49
(9.0%)

-13.3%

Inline warrants

19.43

(0.0%)

23.69

(0.0%)

-18.0%

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

110,253.39

(6.9%)

147,995.12
(7.8%)

-25.5%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Sep 2019 was $22,496 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Sep 2019

Sep 2018

End 2018

No. of H shares

275

261

267

No. of Red chips Stocks

174

164

164

No. of Mainland private enterprises

752

690

715

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

68.3%

67.6%

67.5%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

76.7%

78.7%

79.5%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Sep 2019

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

33711.41

1.0%

-6.7%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

90.50

-1.1%

-50.6%

Hang Seng Index

26092.27

1.4%

-6.1%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10200.97

1.2%

-7.4%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4147.85

-0.2%

-6.8%

CES China 120 Index ^

6670.22

0.6%

5.8%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7192.73

1.1%

-5.4%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Sep 2019

Aug 2019

% Change

Total Futures

419,758

540,050

-22.3%

Hang Seng Index Futures

182,622

231,551

-21.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

81,353

112,538

-27.7%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

124,110

157,183

-21.0%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

12,932

17,951

-28.0%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

0

9

-100.0%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

891

3,117

-71.4%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

3,303

241

1270.5%

CES China 120 Index Futures

1

0

-

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

70

162

-56.8%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

66

116

-43.1%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

51

81

-37.0%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

2,939

2,488

18.1%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

5

-100.0%

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

2

-100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

8,441

10,616

-20.5%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

16

27

-40.7%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

15

23

-34.8%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

8

30

-73.3%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

26

33

-21.2%

USD Gold Futures

2,138

2,624

-18.5%

CNH Gold Futures

289

262

10.3%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

129

587

-78.0%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

1

0

-

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures

99

162

-38.9%

USD London Zinc Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Copper Mini Futures

249

282

-11.7%

USD London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures

9

2

350.0%

USD London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

520,282

661,530

-21.4%

Hang Seng Index Options

49,076

73,998

-33.7%

Weekly Hang Seng Index Options *

837

0

-

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

12,874

20,104

-36.0%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

81,831

96,168

-14.9%

Weekly Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options *

250

0

-

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

3,003

3,410

-11.9%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

7

-100.0%

Stock Options

372,840

467,751

-20.3%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

88

92

-4.3%

Total Futures and Options

940,040

1,201,581

-21.8%

* Trading commenced on 16 September 2019

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Sep 2019

Aug 2019

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,325,506

1,490,224

-11.05%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

86,703

93,103

-6.87%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

214

256

-16.41%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.91

99.92

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation


75.40
60.46


75.37
61.06


N/A
N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Sep 2019

Aug 2019

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

648,747

651,469

-0.4%

– Stock Futures

17,972

17,443

3.0%

– Interest Rates Futures

130

200

-35.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

26,774

28,191

-5.0%

– Gold Futures

911

832

9.5%

– Iron Ore Futures

2,101

2,035

3.2%

– London Metal Mini Futures

235

149

57.7%

– Equity Index Options

2,955,747

3,261,336

-9.4%

– Stock Options

7,626,463

9,382,951

-18.7%

– RMB Currency Options

4,140

4,057

2.0%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Sep 2019

YTD

Sep 2018

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

108

166

-34.9%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

90,538

114,734

-21.1%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

264,810

219,883

20.4%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,513,976

1,648,034

-8.1%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

127,767

243,126

-47.4%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

229,532

447,442

-48.7%

Derivatives Market

Sep 2019
YTD

Sep 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

474,696

493,358

-3.8%

– Stock Futures

4,075

2,551

59.7%

– Interest Rates Futures

1

4

-75.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

8,726

7,436

17.3%

– Gold Futures

2,277

1,363

67.1%

– Iron Ore Futures

273

28

875.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

90

8

1025.0%

– Equity Index Options

158,845

158,820

0.0%

– Stock Options

463,975

533,972

-13.1%

– RMB Currency Options

72

105

-31.4%

Clearing & Settlement

Sep 2019
YTD

Sep 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,513,226

1,647,388

-8.14%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

96,126

104,224

-7.77%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

239

334

-28.44%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 30 September 2019

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2018/01/26

37,715,721,713,817

2

2018/01/29

37,498,267,978,409

3

2018/01/24

37,458,993,282,123

4

2018/01/23

37,434,956,503,062

5

2018/01/31

37,196,824,130,391

6

2018/01/25

37,171,558,627,632

7

2018/01/30

37,034,857,609,118

8

2018/02/02

36,948,839,611,393

9

2018/02/01

36,943,877,577,778

10

2018/01/22

36,925,559,142,548

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

215,927

2018/02/07

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

55,788

2019/09/17

46,698

2019/09/17

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27