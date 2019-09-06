HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

 Skip to main Content
Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $30.0 trillion at the end of August 2019, a decrease of 6.8 per cent from $32.2 trillion at the end of August 2018.
  • The average daily turnover in August 2019 was $86.4 billion, an increase of 25.8 per cent when compared with $68.7 billion in July 2019, and a decrease of 8.4 per cent from $94.3 billion in August 2018.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first eight months of 2019 was $8.7 billion, an increase of 20.8 per cent when compared with $7.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first eight months of 2019 was $4.7 billion, an increase of 4.4 per cent when compared with $4.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of debt securities for the first eight months of 2019 was $0.3 billion, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with $0.2 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first eight months of 2019 was 160,325 contacts, an increase of 2.3 per cent when compared with the 156,760 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first eight months of 2019 was 4,221 contracts, an increase of 100.6 per cent when compared with the 2,104 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first eight months of 2019 was 8,755 contracts, an increase of 17.9 per cent when compared with the 7,427 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Gold Futures for the first eight months of 2019 was 2,257 contracts, an increase of 60.6 per cent when compared with the 1,405 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 26 August 2019, the turnover of Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 133,419 contracts.
  • On 26 and 28 August 2019, the turnover and the open interest of Mini Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 36,928 contracts and 66,588 contracts respectively.
  • On 5 August 2019, the turnover of RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures reached a record high of 24,345 contracts.
  • On 29 August 2019, the open interest of Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts reached a record high of 2,185 contracts.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Aug 2019

Aug 2018

End 2018

No. of listed companies

2,392

2,253

2,315

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

29,999.3

32,208.3

29,909.4

No. of newly listed companies *

1

8

218

No. of listed securities

13,270

13,676

13,290

No. of equity warrants

2

2

3

No. of derivatives warrants

5,626

7,242

6,763

No. of inline warrants

287

-

-

No. of CBBCs

3,476

2,891

2,847

No. of unit trusts

150

145

149

No. of debt securities

1,318

1,126

1,195

 * Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Aug 2019

Jul 2019

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

1,900,650

1,512,298

25.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

86,393

68,741

25.7%

No. of trading days

22

22

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Aug 2019
($Mil)

Jul 2019
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,425,047.67

(75.0%)

1,087,005.66
(71.9%)

31.1%

Derivative warrants

152,596.59

(8.0%)

148,495.08
(9.8%)

2.8%

CBBCs

170,562.49

(9.0%)

163,553.58
(10.8%)

4.3%

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

147,995.12

(7.8%)

108,269.98
(7.2%)

36.7%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for Aug 2019 was $22,706 million (1.2% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Aug 2019

Aug 2018

End 2018

No. of H shares

275

260

267

No. of Red chips Stocks

175

164

164

No. of Mainland private enterprises

752

685

715

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

69.1%

67.1%

67.5%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

76.1%

80.5%

79.5%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Aug 2019

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

33361.18

-6.6%

-7.9%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

91.47

-5.3%

-54.1%

Hang Seng Index

25724.73

-7.4%

-7.8%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10083.20

-5.5%

-7.3%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4155.88

-4.3%

-3.7%

CES China 120 Index ^

6631.93

-1.7%

7.9%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7113.33

-5.1%

-6.9%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Aug 2019

Jul 2019

% Change

Total Futures

540,050

398,474

35.5%

Hang Seng Index Futures

231,551

189,628

22.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

112,538

74,133

51.8%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

157,183

109,956

43.0%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

17,951

11,940

50.3%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

9

181

-95.0%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

3,117

1,292

141.3%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

1

2

-50.0%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

241

162

48.8%

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

162

33

390.9%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

116

40

190.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

81

39

107.7%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

2,488

2,385

4.3%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

5

3

66.7%

1-Month HIBOR Futures

2

1

100.0%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

10,616

5,306

100.1%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

27

9

200.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

23

4

475.0%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

30

8

275.0%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

33

26

26.9%

USD Gold Futures

2,624

1,906

37.7%

CNH Gold Futures

262

338

-22.5%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

587

1,082

-45.7%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

CNH London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Zinc Mini Futures

0

1

-100.0%

CNH London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

CNH London Nickel Mini Futures

0

1

-100.0%

CNH London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

USD London Aluminium Mini Futures *

162

-

-

USD London Zinc Mini Futures *

0

-

-

USD London Copper Mini Futures *

282

-

-

USD London Lead Mini Futures *

0

-

-

USD London Nickel Mini Futures *

2

-

-

USD London Tin Mini Futures *

0

-

-

Total Options

661,530

427,962

54.6%

Hang Seng Index Options

73,998

42,693

73.3%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

20,104

11,781

70.6%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

96,168

63,899

50.5%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

3,410

1,615

111.1%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

7

0

-

Stock Options

467,751

307,941

51.9%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

92

32

187.5%

Total Futures and Options

1,201,581

826,436

45.4%

* Trading commenced on 5 August 2019

 

Clearing and Settlement 

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Aug 2019

Jul 2019

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,490,224

1,233,320

20.83%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

93,103

84,831

9.75%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

256

193

32.64%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.92

99.91

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation


75.37
61.06


75.31
60.77


N/A
N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Aug 2019

Jul 2019

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

651,469

610,689

6.7%

– Stock Futures

17,443

16,104

8.3%

– Interest Rates Futures

200

90

122.2%

– RMB Currency Futures

28,191

30,487

-7.5%

– Gold Futures

832

1,092

-23.8%

– Iron Ore Futures

2,035

1,755

16.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

149

5

2880.0%

– Equity Index Options

3,261,336

2,910,355

12.1%

– Stock Options

9,382,951

8,201,120

14.4%

– RMB Currency Options

4,057

3,308

22.6%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Aug 2019

YTD

Aug 2018

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

101

150

-32.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

92,431

117,406

-21.3%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

273,984

220,254

24.4%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,538,143

1,667,913

-7.8%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

84,916

192,085

-55.8%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

184,763

371,026

-50.2%

Derivatives Market

Aug 2019
YTD

Aug 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

483,623

487,283

-0.8%

– Stock Futures

4,221

2,104

100.6%

– Interest Rates Futures

2

3

-33.3%

– RMB Currency Futures

8,755

7,427

17.9%

– Gold Futures

2,257

1,405

60.6%

– Iron Ore Futures

291

30

870.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

56

9

522.2%

– Equity Index Options

160,325

156,760

2.3%

– Stock Options

475,716

534,873

-11.1%

– RMB Currency Options

70

100

-30.0%

Clearing & Settlement

 Aug 2019
YTD 		 Aug 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,537,411

1,667,280

-7.79%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

97,348

104,951

-7.24%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

242

343

-29.45%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 August 2019

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2018/01/26

37,715,721,713,817

2

2018/01/29

37,498,267,978,409

3

2018/01/24

37,458,993,282,123

4

2018/01/23

37,434,956,503,062

5

2018/01/31

37,196,824,130,391

6

2018/01/25

37,171,558,627,632

7

2018/01/30

37,034,857,609,118

8

2018/02/02

36,948,839,611,393

9

2018/02/01

36,943,877,577,778

10

2018/01/22

36,925,559,142,548

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

215,927

2018/02/07

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

133,419

2019/08/26

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

39,504

2019/06/17

24,208

2019/06/21

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

36,928

2019/08/26

66,588

2019/08/28

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27