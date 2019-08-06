HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- Market capitalisation was $32.1 trillion at the end of July 2019, a decrease of 3 per cent from $33.0 trillion at the end of July 2018.
- The average daily turnover in July 2019 was $68.7 billion, a decrease of 23 per cent from $89.6 billion in July 2018.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first seven months of 2019 was $4.7 billion, a decrease of 2 per cent when compared with $4.8 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of debt securities for the first seven months of 2019 was $0.3 billion, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with $0.2 billion for the same period last year.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first seven months of 2019 was 4,492 contracts, an increase of 160 per cent when compared with the 1,729 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first seven months of 2019 was 8,447 contracts, an increase of 23 per cent when compared with the 6,854 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of Gold Futures for the first seven months of 2019 was 2,159 contracts, an increase of 53 per cent when compared with the 1,412 contracts for the same period last year.
- On 26 July 2019, the open interest of Mini Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 48,854 contracts.
- On 31 July 2019, the turnover and the open interest of Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts reached a record high of 4,370 contracts and 1,755 contracts respectively.
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Jul 2019
|
Jul 2018
|
End 2018
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,394
|
2,249
|
2,315
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
32,085.7
|
32,959.5
|
29,909.4
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
16
|
34
|
218
|
No. of listed securities
|
13,311
|
13,512
|
13,290
|
No. of equity warrants
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
5,473
|
7,118
|
6,763
|
No. of inline warrants
|
129
|
-
|
-
|
No. of CBBCs
|
3,827
|
2,866
|
2,847
|
No. of unit trusts
|
150
|
145
|
149
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,317
|
1,115
|
1,195
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Jul 2019
|
Jun 2019
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
1,512,298
|
1,565,610
|
-3.4%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
68,741
|
82,401
|
-16.6%
|
No. of trading days
|
22
|
19
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Jul 2019
|
Jun 2019
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
1,087,005.66
|
1,149,757.84
|
-5.5%
|
Derivative warrants
|
148,495.08
|
156,993.43
|
-5.4%
|
CBBCs
|
163,553.58
|
142,968.93
|
14.4%
|
Unit Trusts
(include ETFs)
|
108,269.98
|
110,228.86
|
-1.8%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for July 2019 was $18,830 million (1.2% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Jul 2019
|
Jul 2018
|
End 2018
|
No. of H shares
|
276
|
259
|
267
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
176
|
164
|
164
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
753
|
682
|
715
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
68.2%
|
66.6%
|
67.5%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
78.8%
|
81.4%
|
79.5%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Jul 2019
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
35736.43
|
-3.0%
|
-3.7%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
96.61
|
-4.8%
|
-53.9%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
27777.75
|
-2.7%
|
-2.8%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
10675.31
|
-1.9%
|
-3.2%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
4340.77
|
-2.4%
|
0.5%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6748.84
|
-0.4%
|
6.5%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
7493.42
|
-1.8%
|
-3.1%
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
Jul 2019
|
Jun 2019
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
398,474
|
493,518
|
-19.3%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
189,628
|
220,879
|
-14.1%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
74,133
|
91,865
|
-19.3%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
109,956
|
142,480
|
-22.8%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
11,940
|
15,272
|
-21.8%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
181
|
53
|
241.5%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
1,292
|
899
|
43.7%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
2
|
0
|
-
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
162
|
2,763
|
-94.1%
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
33
|
211
|
-84.4%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
40
|
99
|
-59.6%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
39
|
114
|
-65.8%
|
Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
2,385
|
4,227
|
-43.6%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
3
|
0
|
-
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
5,306
|
10,782
|
-50.8%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
9
|
56
|
-83.9%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
4
|
11
|
-63.6%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
8
|
13
|
-38.5%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
26
|
21
|
23.8%
|
USD Gold Futures
|
1,906
|
2,846
|
-33.0%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
338
|
689
|
-50.9%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
1,082
|
235
|
360.4%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Zinc Mini Futures
|
1
|
1
|
0.0%
|
London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Nickel Mini Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
427,962
|
566,440
|
-24.4%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
42,693
|
57,088
|
-25.2%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
11,781
|
14,288
|
-17.5%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
63,899
|
101,043
|
-36.8%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
1,615
|
2,481
|
-34.9%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
307,941
|
391,479
|
-21.3%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options
|
32
|
62
|
-48.4%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
826,436
|
1,059,958
|
-22.0%
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Jul 2019
|
Jun 2019
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,233,320
|
1,390,696
|
-11.32
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
84,831
|
91,456
|
-7.24
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
193
|
213
|
-9.39
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.91
|
99.92
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
|
|
|
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Jul 2019
|
Jun 2019
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
610,689
|
622,476
|
-1.9%
|
– Stock Futures
|
16,104
|
16,125
|
-0.1%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
90
|
25
|
260.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
30,487
|
33,590
|
-9.2%
|
– Gold Futures
|
1,092
|
1,042
|
4.8%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
1,755
|
556
|
215.6%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
5
|
1
|
400.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
2,910,355
|
2,883,635
|
0.9%
|
– Stock Options
|
8,201,120
|
7,893,237
|
3.9%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
3,308
|
2,990
|
10.6%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Jul 2019
YTD
|
Jul 2018
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
100
|
142
|
-29.6%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
93,373
|
121,141
|
-22.9%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
286,285
|
223,412
|
28.1%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,545,490
|
1,690,699
|
-8.6%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
83,949
|
119,502
|
-29.8%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
169,558
|
276,380
|
-38.7%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Jul 2019
|
Jul 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
477,487
|
490,193
|
-2.6%
|
– Stock Futures
|
4,492
|
1,729
|
159.8%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
1
|
4
|
-75.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
8,447
|
6,854
|
23.2%
|
– Gold Futures
|
2,159
|
1,412
|
52.9%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
245
|
29
|
744.8%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
1
|
10
|
-90.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
155,119
|
159,395
|
-2.7%
|
– Stock Options
|
476,959
|
547,597
|
-12.9%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
66
|
72
|
-8.3%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Jul 2019
|
Jul 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,544,773
|
1,686,185
|
-8.39
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
98,015
|
106,807
|
-8.23
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
240
|
355
|
-32.39
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 31 July 2019
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2018/03/23
|
284,101,947,853
|
3
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
4
|
2018/02/06
|
258,799,618,543
|
5
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
6
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
7
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
8
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
9
|
2018/02/09
|
219,595,292,569
|
10
|
2018/02/07
|
218,890,883,115
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
37,715,721,713,817
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
37,498,267,978,409
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
37,458,993,282,123
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
37,434,956,503,062
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
37,196,824,130,391
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
37,171,558,627,632
|
7
|
2018/01/30
|
37,034,857,609,118
|
8
|
2018/02/02
|
36,948,839,611,393
|
9
|
2018/02/01
|
36,943,877,577,778
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
36,925,559,142,548
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
13,725,731
|
2018/03/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
477,061
|
2019/02/25
|
635,051
|
2018/12/27
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
232,994
|
2018/02/09
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
215,927
|
2018/02/07
|
22,321
|
2018/10/26
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
130,998
|
2018/01/23
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
39,504
|
2019/06/17
|
24,208
|
2019/06/21
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
27,501
|
2017/02/14
|
184,626
|
2016/12/13