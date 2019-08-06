 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 06/08/2019

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $32.1 trillion at the end of July 2019, a decrease of 3 per cent from $33.0 trillion at the end of July 2018.
  • The average daily turnover in July 2019 was $68.7 billion, a decrease of 23 per cent from $89.6 billion in July 2018.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs for the first seven months of 2019 was $4.7 billion, a decrease of 2 per cent when compared with $4.8 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of debt securities for the first seven months of 2019 was $0.3 billion, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with $0.2 billion for the same period last year.

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first seven months of 2019 was 4,492 contracts, an increase of 160 per cent when compared with the 1,729 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first seven months of 2019 was 8,447 contracts, an increase of 23 per cent when compared with the 6,854 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Gold Futures for the first seven months of 2019 was 2,159 contracts, an increase of 53 per cent when compared with the 1,412 contracts for the same period last year.
  • On 26 July 2019, the open interest of Mini Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 48,854 contracts.
  • On 31 July 2019, the turnover and the open interest of Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts reached a record high of 4,370 contracts and 1,755 contracts respectively.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jul 2019

Jul 2018

End 2018

No. of listed companies

2,394

2,249

2,315

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

32,085.7

32,959.5

29,909.4

No. of newly listed companies *

16

34

218

No. of listed securities

13,311

13,512

13,290

No. of equity warrants

2

2

3

No. of derivatives warrants

5,473

7,118

6,763

No. of inline warrants

129

-

-

No. of CBBCs

3,827

2,866

2,847

No. of unit trusts

150

145

149

No. of debt securities

1,317

1,115

1,195

                                                                                                                      

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jul 2019

Jun 2019

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

1,512,298

1,565,610

-3.4%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

68,741

82,401

-16.6%

No. of trading days

22

19

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Jul 2019
($Mil)

Jun 2019
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,087,005.66
(71.9%)

1,149,757.84
(73.4%)

-5.5%

Derivative warrants

148,495.08
(9.8%)

156,993.43
(10.0%)

-5.4%

CBBCs

163,553.58
(10.8%)

142,968.93
(9.1%)

14.4%

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

108,269.98
(7.2%)

110,228.86
(7.0%)

-1.8%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for July 2019 was $18,830 million (1.2% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Jul 2019

Jul 2018

End 2018

No. of H shares

276

259

267

No. of Red chips Stocks

176

164

164

No. of Mainland private enterprises

753

682

715

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

68.2%

66.6%

67.5%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

78.8%

81.4%

79.5%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Jul 2019

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

35736.43

-3.0%

-3.7%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

96.61

-4.8%

-53.9%

Hang Seng Index

27777.75

-2.7%

-2.8%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10675.31

-1.9%

-3.2%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4340.77

-2.4%

0.5%

CES China 120 Index ^

6748.84

-0.4%

6.5%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7493.42

-1.8%

-3.1%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Jul 2019

Jun 2019

% Change

Total Futures

398,474

493,518

-19.3%

Hang Seng Index Futures

189,628

220,879

-14.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

74,133

91,865

-19.3%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

1

-100.0%

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

109,956

142,480

-22.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

11,940

15,272

-21.8%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

181

53

241.5%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,292

899

43.7%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

2

0

-

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

162

2,763

-94.1%

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

33

211

-84.4%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

40

99

-59.6%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

39

114

-65.8%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

2,385

4,227

-43.6%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

3

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

1

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

5,306

10,782

-50.8%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

9

56

-83.9%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

4

11

-63.6%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

8

13

-38.5%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

26

21

23.8%

USD Gold Futures

1,906

2,846

-33.0%

CNH Gold Futures

338

689

-50.9%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

1,082

235

360.4%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Zinc Mini Futures

1

1

0.0%

London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Nickel Mini Futures

1

0

-

London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

427,962

566,440

-24.4%

Hang Seng Index Options

42,693

57,088

-25.2%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

11,781

14,288

-17.5%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

63,899

101,043

-36.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,615

2,481

-34.9%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

307,941

391,479

-21.3%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

32

62

-48.4%

Total Futures and Options

826,436

1,059,958

-22.0%

 

Clearing and Settlement

 

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Jul 2019

Jun 2019

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,233,320

1,390,696

-11.32

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

84,831

91,456

-7.24

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

193

213

-9.39

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.91

99.92

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation


75.31
60.77


75.28
60.29


N/A
N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Jul 2019

Jun 2019

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

610,689

622,476

-1.9%

– Stock Futures

16,104

16,125

-0.1%

– Interest Rates Futures

90

25

260.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

30,487

33,590

-9.2%

– Gold Futures

1,092

1,042

4.8%

– Iron Ore Futures

1,755

556

215.6%

– London Metal Mini Futures

5

1

400.0%

– Equity Index Options

2,910,355

2,883,635

0.9%

– Stock Options

8,201,120

7,893,237

3.9%

– RMB Currency Options

3,308

2,990

10.6%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Jul 2019

YTD

Jul 2018

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

100

142

-29.6%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

93,373

121,141

-22.9%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

286,285

223,412

28.1%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,545,490

1,690,699

-8.6%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

83,949

119,502

-29.8%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

169,558

276,380

-38.7%

Derivatives Market

Jul 2019
YTD

Jul 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

477,487

490,193

-2.6%

– Stock Futures

4,492

1,729

159.8%

– Interest Rates Futures

1

4

-75.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

8,447

6,854

23.2%

– Gold Futures

2,159

1,412

52.9%

– Iron Ore Futures

245

29

744.8%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1

10

-90.0%

– Equity Index Options

155,119

159,395

-2.7%

– Stock Options

476,959

547,597

-12.9%

– RMB Currency Options

66

72

-8.3%

Clearing & Settlement

Jul 2019
YTD

Jul 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,544,773

1,686,185

-8.39

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

98,015

106,807

-8.23

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

240

355

-32.39

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 July 2019

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2018/01/26

37,715,721,713,817

2

2018/01/29

37,498,267,978,409

3

2018/01/24

37,458,993,282,123

4

2018/01/23

37,434,956,503,062

5

2018/01/31

37,196,824,130,391

6

2018/01/25

37,171,558,627,632

7

2018/01/30

37,034,857,609,118

8

2018/02/02

36,948,839,611,393

9

2018/02/01

36,943,877,577,778

10

2018/01/22

36,925,559,142,548

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

215,927

2018/02/07

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

130,998

2018/01/23

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

39,504

2019/06/17

24,208

2019/06/21

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

27,501

2017/02/14

184,626

2016/12/13