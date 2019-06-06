HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

 Skip to main Content
Date 06/06/2019

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • The average daily turnover in May 2019 was $97.4 billion, a decrease of 7 per cent from $104.6 billion in May 2018.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for the first five months of 2019 was $44.1 billion, an increase of 22 per cent when compared with $36.1 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first five months of 2019 was $9.5 billion, an increase of 16 per cent when compared with $8.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of debt securities for the first five months of 2019 was $0.3 billion, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with $0.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • On 6 May 2019, Northbound Trading under Stock Connect hit a new record with turnover of RMB77.4 billion.
 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first five months of 2019 was 5,006 contracts, an increase of 303 per cent when compared with the 1,241 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first five months of 2019 was 8,664 contracts, an increase of 60 per cent when compared with the 5,429 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first five months of 2019 was 497,847 contacts, an increase of 2 per cent when compared with the 485,997 contacts for the same period last year.
  • On 8 and 29 May 2019, the turnover and the open interest of MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures reached a record high of 4,260 contract and 8,646 contracts respectively.
  • On 29 May 2019, the open interest of Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 30,108 contracts.

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

May 2019

May 2018

End 2018

No. of listed companies

2,365

2,201

2,315

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

31,039.5

35,008.4

29,909.4

No. of newly listed companies *

14

16

218

No. of listed securities

13,930

14,029

13,290

No. of equity warrants

3

3

3

No. of derivatives warrants

6,285

7,240

6,763

No. of CBBCs

3,845

3,304

2,847

No. of unit trusts

148

147

149

No. of debt securities

1,266

1,117

1,195

 

May 2019

May 2018

End 2018

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board

 

Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

May 2019

Apr 2019

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,045,495

1,978,957

3.4%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

97,405

104,156

-6.5%

No. of trading days

21

19

-

 

May 2019

Apr 2019

% Change

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

May 2019
($Mil)

Apr 2019
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,478,551.79
(72.3%)

1,458,794.12
(73.7%)

1.4%

Derivative warrants

220,833.85
(10.8%)

236,987.31
(12.0%)

-6.8%

CBBCs

189,193.14
(9.2%)

160,843.11
(8.1%)

17.6%

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

150,443.36
(7.4%)

117,897.12
(6.0%)

27.6%

 

May 2019
($Mil)

Apr 2019
($Mil)

% Change

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for May 2019 was $29,424 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

May 2019

May 2018

End 2018

No. of H shares

272

254

267

No. of Red chips Stocks

174

164

164

No. of Mainland private enterprises

737

658

715

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

67.6%

67.0%

67.5%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

79.2%

79.6%

79.5%

 

May 2019

May 2018

End 2018

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

May 2019

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

34751.27

-9.1%

-11.8%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

108.45

-13.7%

-57.2%

Hang Seng Index

26901.09

-9.4%

-11.7%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

10387.17

-10.0%

-13.3%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4285.86

-6.6%

-7.0%

CES China 120 Index ^

6374.08

-8.1%

-3.8%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7232.64

-10.4%

-14.4%

 

May 2019

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

May 2019

Apr 2019

% Change

Total Futures

568,290

495,198

14.8%

Hang Seng Index Futures

248,782

233,662

6.5%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

110,595

90,082

22.8%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

2

1

100.0%

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

2

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

168,569

139,387

20.9%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

17,628

17,042

3.4%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

27

91

-70.3%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

4,144

1,536

169.8%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

349

157

122.3%

CES China 120 Index Futures

0

0

-

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

192

143

34.3%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

99

101

-2.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

65

78

-16.7%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

5,025

4,420

13.7%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

1

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

9,924

6,053

64.0%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

101

112

-9.8%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

71

44

61.4%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

107

95

12.6%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

60

61

-1.6%

USD Gold Futures

2,024

1,699

19.1%

CNH Gold Futures

443

356

24.4%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

77

74

4.1%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Zinc Mini Futures

1

2

-50.0%

London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

740,504

639,774

15.7%

Hang Seng Index Options

55,781

45,224

23.3%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

13,833

11,958

15.7%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

108,156

74,691

44.8%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

2,588

2,896

-10.6%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

560,039

504,937

10.9%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

107

68

57.4%

Total Futures and Options

1,308,795

1,134,971

15.3%

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

May 2019

Apr 2019

% Change

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

May 2019

Apr 2019

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,635,838

1,643,504

-0.47%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

102,345

105,562

-3.05%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

248

279

-11.11%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.92

99.93

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation


74.85
60.24


75.90
60.39


N/A
N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

May 2019

Apr 2019

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

643,379

702,727

-8.4%

– Stock Futures

21,154

21,153

0.0%

– Interest Rates Futures

117

110

6.4%

– RMB Currency Futures

34,502

35,364

-2.4%

– Gold Futures

1,073

578

85.6%

– Iron Ore Futures

1,161

797

45.7%

– London Metal Mini Futures

3

4

-25.0%

– Equity Index Options

3,271,033

2,907,369

12.5%

– Stock Options

9,481,533

8,653,467

9.6%

– RMB Currency Options

4,230

4,312

-1.9%

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

May 2019

Apr 2019

% Change

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

May 2019

YTD

May 2018

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

64

93

-31.2%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

100,877

130,340

-22.6%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

309,680

235,683

31.4%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,643,267

1,744,097

-5.8%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

44,129

36,089

22.3%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

105,961

162,974

-35.0%

Derivatives Market

May 2019
YTD

May 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

497,847

485,997

2.4%

– Stock Futures

5,006

1,241

303.4%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

2

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

8,664

5,429

59.6%

– Gold Futures

1,879

1,591

18.1%

– Iron Ore Futures

63

39

61.5%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1

12

-91.7%

– Equity Index Options

159,090

159,716

-0.4%

– Stock Options

530,384

591,572

-10.3%

– RMB Currency Options

74

28

164.3%

Clearing & Settlement

May 2019
YTD

May 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,642,568

1,743,449

-5.79%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

102,204

108,481

-5.79%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

256

385

-33.51%

Securities Market

May 2019

YTD

May 2018

YTD

% Change

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 May 2019

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

Rank

Date

Close

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2018/01/26

37,715,721,713,817

2

2018/01/29

37,498,267,978,409

3

2018/01/24

37,458,993,282,123

4

2018/01/23

37,434,956,503,062

5

2018/01/31

37,196,824,130,391

6

2018/01/25

37,171,558,627,632

7

2018/01/30

37,034,857,609,118

8

2018/02/02

36,948,839,611,393

9

2018/02/01

36,943,877,577,778

10

2018/01/22

36,925,559,142,548

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

215,927

2018/02/07

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

130,998

2018/01/23

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

27,501

2017/02/14

184,626

2016/12/13

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

25,534

2018/11/02

48,450

2018/11/28

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

 

 

 

 