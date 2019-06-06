HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- The average daily turnover in May 2019 was $97.4 billion, a decrease of 7 per cent from $104.6 billion in May 2018.
- Funds raised through IPOs for the first five months of 2019 was $44.1 billion, an increase of 22 per cent when compared with $36.1 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first five months of 2019 was $9.5 billion, an increase of 16 per cent when compared with $8.2 billion for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of debt securities for the first five months of 2019 was $0.3 billion, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with $0.2 billion for the same period last year.
- On 6 May 2019, Northbound Trading under Stock Connect hit a new record with turnover of RMB77.4 billion.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first five months of 2019 was 5,006 contracts, an increase of 303 per cent when compared with the 1,241 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first five months of 2019 was 8,664 contracts, an increase of 60 per cent when compared with the 5,429 contracts for the same period last year.
- The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first five months of 2019 was 497,847 contacts, an increase of 2 per cent when compared with the 485,997 contacts for the same period last year.
- On 8 and 29 May 2019, the turnover and the open interest of MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures reached a record high of 4,260 contract and 8,646 contracts respectively.
- On 29 May 2019, the open interest of Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 30,108 contracts.
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
End 2018
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,365
|
2,201
|
2,315
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
31,039.5
|
35,008.4
|
29,909.4
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
14
|
16
|
218
|
No. of listed securities
|
13,930
|
14,029
|
13,290
|
No. of equity warrants
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
6,285
|
7,240
|
6,763
|
No. of CBBCs
|
3,845
|
3,304
|
2,847
|
No. of unit trusts
|
148
|
147
|
149
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,266
|
1,117
|
1,195
|
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
End 2018
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
May 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
2,045,495
|
1,978,957
|
3.4%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
97,405
|
104,156
|
-6.5%
|
No. of trading days
|
21
|
19
|
-
|
|
May 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
% Change
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
May 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
1,478,551.79
|
1,458,794.12
|
1.4%
|
Derivative warrants
|
220,833.85
|
236,987.31
|
-6.8%
|
CBBCs
|
189,193.14
|
160,843.11
|
17.6%
|
Unit Trusts
(include ETFs)
|
150,443.36
|
117,897.12
|
27.6%
|
|
May 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
% Change
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for May 2019 was $29,424 million (1.4% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
End 2018
|
No. of H shares
|
272
|
254
|
267
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
174
|
164
|
164
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
737
|
658
|
715
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
67.6%
|
67.0%
|
67.5%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
79.2%
|
79.6%
|
79.5%
|
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
End 2018
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
May 2019
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
34751.27
|
-9.1%
|
-11.8%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
108.45
|
-13.7%
|
-57.2%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
26901.09
|
-9.4%
|
-11.7%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
|
10387.17
|
-10.0%
|
-13.3%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
4285.86
|
-6.6%
|
-7.0%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6374.08
|
-8.1%
|
-3.8%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
7232.64
|
-10.4%
|
-14.4%
|
|
May 2019
|
% Change
|
% Change
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
May 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
568,290
|
495,198
|
14.8%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
248,782
|
233,662
|
6.5%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
110,595
|
90,082
|
22.8%
|
HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
2
|
1
|
100.0%
|
HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
2
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
168,569
|
139,387
|
20.9%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
17,628
|
17,042
|
3.4%
|
HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
27
|
91
|
-70.3%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
4,144
|
1,536
|
169.8%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures
|
349
|
157
|
122.3%
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
192
|
143
|
34.3%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
99
|
101
|
-2.0%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
65
|
78
|
-16.7%
|
Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
5,025
|
4,420
|
13.7%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
9,924
|
6,053
|
64.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
101
|
112
|
-9.8%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
71
|
44
|
61.4%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
107
|
95
|
12.6%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
60
|
61
|
-1.6%
|
USD Gold Futures
|
2,024
|
1,699
|
19.1%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
443
|
356
|
24.4%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts
|
77
|
74
|
4.1%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Zinc Mini Futures
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0%
|
London Copper Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Lead Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
740,504
|
639,774
|
15.7%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
55,781
|
45,224
|
23.3%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
13,833
|
11,958
|
15.7%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
108,156
|
74,691
|
44.8%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
2,588
|
2,896
|
-10.6%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
560,039
|
504,937
|
10.9%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options
|
107
|
68
|
57.4%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
1,308,795
|
1,134,971
|
15.3%
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
May 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
% Change
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
May 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,635,838
|
1,643,504
|
-0.47%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
102,345
|
105,562
|
-3.05%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
248
|
279
|
-11.11%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.92
|
99.93
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
|
|
|
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
May 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
643,379
|
702,727
|
-8.4%
|
– Stock Futures
|
21,154
|
21,153
|
0.0%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
117
|
110
|
6.4%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
34,502
|
35,364
|
-2.4%
|
– Gold Futures
|
1,073
|
578
|
85.6%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
1,161
|
797
|
45.7%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
3
|
4
|
-25.0%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
3,271,033
|
2,907,369
|
12.5%
|
– Stock Options
|
9,481,533
|
8,653,467
|
9.6%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
4,230
|
4,312
|
-1.9%
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
May 2019
|
Apr 2019
|
% Change
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
May 2019
YTD
|
May 2018
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
64
|
93
|
-31.2%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
100,877
|
130,340
|
-22.6%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
309,680
|
235,683
|
31.4%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,643,267
|
1,744,097
|
-5.8%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
44,129
|
36,089
|
22.3%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
105,961
|
162,974
|
-35.0%
|
Derivatives Market
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
497,847
|
485,997
|
2.4%
|
– Stock Futures
|
5,006
|
1,241
|
303.4%
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
8,664
|
5,429
|
59.6%
|
– Gold Futures
|
1,879
|
1,591
|
18.1%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
63
|
39
|
61.5%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
1
|
12
|
-91.7%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
159,090
|
159,716
|
-0.4%
|
– Stock Options
|
530,384
|
591,572
|
-10.3%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
74
|
28
|
164.3%
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
May 2019
|
May 2018
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,642,568
|
1,743,449
|
-5.79%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
102,204
|
108,481
|
-5.79%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
256
|
385
|
-33.51%
|
Securities Market
|
May 2019
YTD
|
May 2018
YTD
|
% Change
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 31 May 2019
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
33154.12
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
32966.89
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
32958.69
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
32930.70
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
32887.27
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
32654.45
|
7
|
2018/02/01
|
32642.09
|
8
|
2018/01/30
|
32607.29
|
9
|
2018/02/02
|
32601.78
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
32393.41
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2018/03/23
|
284,101,947,853
|
3
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
4
|
2018/02/06
|
258,799,618,543
|
5
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
6
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
7
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
8
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
9
|
2018/02/09
|
219,595,292,569
|
10
|
2018/02/07
|
218,890,883,115
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2018/01/26
|
37,715,721,713,817
|
2
|
2018/01/29
|
37,498,267,978,409
|
3
|
2018/01/24
|
37,458,993,282,123
|
4
|
2018/01/23
|
37,434,956,503,062
|
5
|
2018/01/31
|
37,196,824,130,391
|
6
|
2018/01/25
|
37,171,558,627,632
|
7
|
2018/01/30
|
37,034,857,609,118
|
8
|
2018/02/02
|
36,948,839,611,393
|
9
|
2018/02/01
|
36,943,877,577,778
|
10
|
2018/01/22
|
36,925,559,142,548
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
13,725,731
|
2018/03/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
477,061
|
2019/02/25
|
635,051
|
2018/12/27
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
422,450
|
2018/10/26
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
232,994
|
2018/02/09
|
3,749,790
|
2018/11/28
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
215,927
|
2018/02/07
|
22,321
|
2018/10/26
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
130,998
|
2018/01/23
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
76,471
|
2018/02/06
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
27,501
|
2017/02/14
|
184,626
|
2016/12/13
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
25,534
|
2018/11/02
|
48,450
|
2018/11/28
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest