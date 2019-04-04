 Skip to main Content
HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 04/04/2019

Highlights

Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $33.8 trillion at the end of March 2019, an increase of 2 per cent from $33.0 trillion at the end of February 2019, and a decrease of 2 per cent from $34.4 trillion at the end of March 2018.
  • The average daily turnover in March 2019 was $110.6 billion, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with $105.7 billion in February 2019, and a decrease of 16 per cent from $131.6 billion in March 2018.
  • The average daily turnover of CBBCs for the first three months of 2019 was $10.0 billion, an increase of 5 per cent when compared with $9.5 billion for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Debt Securities for the first three months of 2019 was $0.3 billion, an increase of 50 per cent when compared with $0.2 billion for the same period last year.
  • Funds raised through IPOs for March 2019 was $9.3 billion, an increase of 35 per cent when compared with $6.9 billion in February 2019.

Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of equity index futures for the first three months of 2019 was 484,364 contacts, a decrease of 1 per cent when compared with the 490,441 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of equity index options for the first three months of 2019 was 159,348 contacts, a decrease of 10 per cent when compared with the 177,787 contacts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Futures for the first three months of 2019 was 5,184 contracts, an increase of 383 per cent when compared with the 1,074 contracts for the same period last year.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures for the first three months of 2019 was 8,833 contracts, an increase of 66 per cent when compared with the 5,316 contracts for the same period last year. 

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2019

Mar 2018

End 2018

No. of listed companies

2,346

2,179

2,315

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

33,814.7

34,402.3

29,909.4

No. of newly listed companies *

19

19

218

No. of listed securities

14,382

13,880

13,290

No. of equity warrants

3

5

3

No. of derivatives warrants

6,724

6,663

6,763

No. of CBBCs

3,899

3,476

2,847

No. of unit trusts

149

145

149

No. of debt securities

1,243

1,095

1,195

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board


Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Mar 2019

Feb 2019

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

2,322,091

1,796,918

29.2%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

110,576

105,701

4.6%

No. of trading days

21

17

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Mar 2019
($Mil)

Feb 2019
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,611,982.94
(69.4%)

1,229,257.14
(68.4%)

31.1%

Derivative warrants

371,552.27
(16.0%)

288,928.59
(16.1%)

28.6%

CBBCs

198,893.77
(8.6%)

176,920.71
(9.8%)

12.4%

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

133,952.07
(5.8%)

96,860.54
(5.4%)

38.3%

( ) % of market total

Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for March 2019 was $25,476 million (1.1% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2019

Mar 2018

End 2018

No. of H shares

270

254

267

No. of Red chips Stocks

173

164

164

No. of Mainland private enterprises

728

652

715

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

68.2%

67.3%

67.5%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

81.2%

80.3%

79.5%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Mar 2019

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

37102.74

0.5%

-5.1%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

130.47

-3.0%

-48.2%

Hang Seng Index

29051.36

1.5%

-3.5%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index

11379.62

0.1%

-5.2%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4679.15

5.0%

6.1%

CES China 120 Index ^

6725.97

3.8%

1.2%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

7924.61

2.4%

-6.3%

* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Mar 2019

Feb 2019

% Change

Total Futures

525,016

474,103

10.7%

Hang Seng Index Futures

238,708

203,855

17.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

101,296

85,096

19.0%

HSI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

1

0

-

HSI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

1

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

148,536

149,590

-0.7%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

18,096

15,575

16.2%

HSCEI (Gross Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSCEI (Net Total Return Index) Futures

0

0

-

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

86

182

-52.7%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

1,908

2,649

-28.0%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

1

3

-66.7%

MSCI AC Asia ex Japan NTR Index Futures

87

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

3

1

200.0%

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

310

435

-28.7%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

149

138

8.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures

0

1

-100.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

127

112

13.4%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

4,972

4,623

7.5%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

8,835

9,511

-7.1%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

135

135

0.0%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

8

20

-60.0%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

93

27

244.4%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

64

82

-22.0%

USD Gold Futures

1,229

1,702

-27.8%

CNH Gold Futures

317

295

7.5%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts

53

70

-24.3%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts

0

0

-

London Aluminium Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Zinc Mini Futures

1

1

0.0%

London Copper Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Lead Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Nickel Mini Futures

0

0

-

London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

763,118

713,243

7.0%

Hang Seng Index Options

51,008

50,681

0.6%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

13,099

12,152

7.8%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

102,137

97,358

4.9%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,578

1,270

24.3%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

595,256

551,685

7.9%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

39

82

-52.4%

Total Futures and Options

1,288,134

1,187,330

8.5%

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Mar 2019

Feb 2019

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,707,516

1,708,612

-0.06%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

104,264

106,730

-2.31%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

271

271

-

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.88

99.93

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation


75.97
60.09


75.55
59.17


N/A
N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Mar 2019

Feb 2019

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

681,453

669,675

1.8%

– Stock Futures

20,845

20,737

0.5%

– Interest Rates Futures

113

278

-59.4%

– RMB Currency Futures

34,348

38,822

-11.5%

– Gold Futures

550

255

115.7%

– Iron Ore Futures

851

1,146

-25.7%

– London Metal Mini Futures

13

4

225.0%

– Equity Index Options

2,866,191

3,105,508

-7.7%

– Stock Options

8,579,783

9,359,853

-8.3%

– RMB Currency Options

4,029

5,511

-26.9%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Mar 2019

YTD

Mar 2018

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

43

69

-37.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

101,054

146,063

-30.8%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

340,808

252,577

34.9%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,645,300

1,813,801

-9.3%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

20,335

24,411

-16.7%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

40,821

120,877

-66.2%

Derivatives Market

Mar 2019
YTD

Mar 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

484,364

490,441

-1.2%

– Stock Futures

5,184

1,074

382.7%

– Interest Rates Futures

0

1

-100.0%

– RMB Currency Futures

8,833

5,316

66.2%

– Gold Futures

1,617

2,103

-23.1%

– Iron Ore Futures

55

50

10.0%

– London Metal Mini Futures

1

11

-90.9%

– Equity Index Options

159,348

177,787

-10.4%

– Stock Options

528,062

665,446

-20.6%

– RMB Currency Options

65

39

66.7%

Clearing & Settlement

Mar 2019
YTD

Mar 2018
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,644,627

1,813,140

-9.29%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

101,072

113,959

-11.31%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

251

442

-43.21%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 March 2019

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2018/01/26

33154.12

2

2018/01/29

32966.89

3

2018/01/24

32958.69

4

2018/01/23

32930.70

5

2018/01/31

32887.27

6

2018/01/25

32654.45

7

2018/02/01

32642.09

8

2018/01/30

32607.29

9

2018/02/02

32601.78

10

2018/01/22

32393.41

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2018/03/23

284,101,947,853

3

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

4

2018/02/06

258,799,618,543

5

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

6

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

7

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

8

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

9

2018/02/09

219,595,292,569

10

2018/02/07

218,890,883,115

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2018/01/26

37,715,721,713,817

2

2018/01/29

37,498,267,978,409

3

2018/01/24

37,458,993,282,123

4

2018/01/23

37,434,956,503,062

5

2018/01/31

37,196,824,130,391

6

2018/01/25

37,171,558,627,632

7

2018/01/30

37,034,857,609,118

8

2018/02/02

36,948,839,611,393

9

2018/02/01

36,943,877,577,778

10

2018/01/22

36,925,559,142,548

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

 

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

13,725,731

2018/03/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

477,061

2019/02/25

635,051

2018/12/27

Hang Seng Index Futures

422,450

2018/10/26

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

232,994

2018/02/09

3,749,790

2018/11/28

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

215,927

2018/02/07

22,321

2018/10/26

Hang Seng Index Options

130,998

2018/01/23

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

76,471

2018/02/06

16,436

2014/12/11

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

27,501

2017/02/14

184,626

2016/12/13

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

25,534

2018/11/02

48,450

2018/11/28

 