HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Highlights
- Securities Market
- Market capitalisation was $34 trillion at the end of 2017, a record high and representing a year-on-year increase of 37 per cent.
- The Hang Seng Index ended 2017 at 29919.15, representing a year-on-year increase of 36 per cent.
- The average daily turnover in 2017 was $88.2 billion, an increase of 32 per cent from $66.9 billion in 2016.
- There were 21,224 Structured Product (Derivative Warrants and CBBCs) newly listed in 2017, a new record and an increase of 54 per cent from 13,771 in 2016.
- There were 174* newly listed companies in 2017, an increase of 38 per cent from 126* in 2016.
- Total funds raised in 2017 was $579.9 billion, an increase of 18 per cent from $490.1 billion in 2016.
- The average daily turnover of ETFs in 2017 was $4.3 billion, an increase of 5 per cent from $4.1 billion in 2016.
- Derivatives Market
- The average daily turnover of futures and options in 2017 was 869,819 contracts, an increase of 14 per cent from 761,744 contracts in 2016.
- The average daily turnover of Stock Options in 2017 was 428,499 contracts, an increase of 44 per cent from 297,903 contracts in 2016.
- The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures in 2017 was 3,025 contracts, an increase of 37 per cent from 2,206 contracts in 2016.
- On 6 December 2017, the turnover of Mini Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 19,094 contracts.
- On 27 December 2017, the open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 3,465,052 contracts.
- On 28 December 2017, the open interest of HSI Dividend Point Index Futures reached a record high of 13,902 contracts.
* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board
Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Dec 2017
|
Dec 2016
|
End 2016
|
No. of listed companies
|
2,118
|
1,973
|
1,973
|
Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)
|
33,998.8
|
24,761.3
|
24,761.3
|
No. of newly listed companies *
|
23
|
17
|
126
|
No. of listed securities
|
12,803
|
8,591
|
8,591
|
No. of equity warrants
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
No. of derivatives warrants
|
6,094
|
3,705
|
3,705
|
No. of CBBCs
|
3,374
|
1,844
|
1,844
|
No. of unit trusts
|
145
|
157
|
157
|
No. of debt securities
|
1,047
|
892
|
892
* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Dec 2017
|
Nov 2017
|
% Change
|
Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *
|
1,986,450
|
2,639,017
|
-24.7%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *
|
104,550
|
119,955
|
-12.8%
|
No. of trading days
|
19
|
22
|
-
* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)
|
|
Dec 2017
|
Nov 2017
|
% Change
|
Equities
|
1,482,799.81
|
1,960,347.22
|
-24.4%
|
Derivative warrants
|
280,933.96
|
415,036.66
|
-32.3%
|
CBBCs
|
131,414.12
|
149,037.95
|
-11.8%
|
Unit Trusts
(include ETFs)
|
87,802.28
|
111,406.91
|
-21.2%
( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included
ATS Transactions
The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for December 2017 was $22,662 million (1.1% of the securities market total turnover).
Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)
Month-end figures
|
|
Dec 2017
|
Dec 2016
|
End 2016
|
No. of H shares
|
252
|
241
|
241
|
No. of Red chips Stocks
|
159
|
153
|
153
|
No. of Mainland private enterprises
|
640
|
608
|
608
|
Market capitalisation (% of market total)
|
66.2%
|
63.3%
|
63.3%
|
Turnover value (% of equity turnover)
|
78.4%
|
68.8%
|
70.6%
Index Performance
Month-end figures
|
|
Dec 2017
|
% Change
|
% Change
|
S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index
|
38884.61
|
3.0%
|
39.2%
|
S&P/HKEX GEM Index
|
263.81
|
1.0%
|
-26.4%
|
Hang Seng Index
|
29919.15
|
2.5%
|
36.0%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index #
|
11709.30
|
2.0%
|
24.6%
|
Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*
|
4426.25
|
3.1%
|
23.4%
|
CES China 120 Index ^
|
6801.41
|
0.9%
|
34.6%
|
CESChina HK Mainland Index +
|
8188.08
|
2.4%
|
48.4%
# - tracks H shares
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
Derivatives Market Turnover
|
|
Average Daily Volume (Contracts)
|
Dec 2017
|
Nov 2017
|
% Change
|
Total Futures
|
387,273
|
359,709
|
7.7%
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
173,429
|
159,203
|
8.9%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
71,628
|
56,504
|
26.8%
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
116,313
|
117,991
|
-1.4%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
17,856
|
18,750
|
-4.8%
|
HSI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
111
|
214
|
-48.1%
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
624
|
1,016
|
-38.6%
|
HSI Volatility Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
CES China 120 Index Futures
|
3
|
17
|
-82.4%
|
CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures
|
22
|
22
|
0.0%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures
|
63
|
81
|
-22.2%
|
Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures
|
21
|
22
|
-4.5%
|
Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
IBOVESPA Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
MICEX Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
S&P BSE Sensex Index Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Futures
|
614
|
348
|
76.4%
|
5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures #
|
0
|
4
|
-100.0%
|
3-Month HIBOR Futures
|
2
|
10
|
-80.0%
|
1-Month HIBOR Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
3,309
|
3,200
|
3.4%
|
RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures
|
10
|
7
|
42.9%
|
RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures
|
5
|
2
|
150.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures
|
5
|
2
|
150.0%
|
RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures
|
37
|
34
|
8.8%
|
USD Gold Futures
|
1,323
|
471
|
180.9%
|
CNH Gold Futures
|
1,395
|
1,402
|
-0.5%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts *
|
495
|
628
|
-21.2%
|
Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts *
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0%
|
London Aluminium Mini Futures
|
3
|
2
|
50.0%
|
London Zinc Mini Futures
|
1
|
2
|
-50.0%
|
London Copper Mini Futures
|
2
|
2
|
0.0%
|
London Lead Mini Futures
|
2
|
2
|
0.0%
|
London Nickel Mini Futures
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
London Tin Mini Futures
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Total Options
|
623,602
|
770,160
|
-19.0%
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
49,922
|
49,374
|
1.1%
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Options
|
7,601
|
7,989
|
-4.9%
|
Flexible Hang Seng Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
68,297
|
79,669
|
-14.3%
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
1,922
|
1,671
|
15.0%
|
Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
Stock Options
|
495,839
|
631,437
|
-21.5%
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options
|
21
|
20
|
5.0%
|
Total Futures and Options
|
1,010,875
|
1,129,869
|
-10.5%
# Trading in 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures suspended with effect from 08 Dec 2017
* Trading in Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts commenced on 13 Nov 2017
* Trading in Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts commenced on 13 Nov 2017
Clearing and Settlement
|
CCASS Statistics (securities market)
|
Dec 2017
|
Nov 2017
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS
|
1,367,480
|
1,498,306
|
-8.73%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
103,293
|
102,534
|
0.74%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
322
|
382
|
-15.71%
|
Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)
|
99.86
|
99.89
|
N/A
|
Shares deposited in the CCASS depository
– % of total issued shares
– % of the total market capitalisation
|
75.30
58.70
|
75.85
58.61
|
N/A
N/A
|
DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)
|
Dec 2017
|
Nov 2017
|
% Change
|
Month-end Open Interest (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
475,151
|
590,815
|
-19.6%
|
– Stock Futures
|
5,555
|
5,916
|
-6.1%
|
– 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures
|
-
|
108
|
-
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
470
|
520
|
-9.6%
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
25,218
|
25,438
|
-0.9%
|
– Gold Futures
|
422
|
595
|
-29.1%
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
424
|
199
|
113.1%
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
27
|
17
|
58.8%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
2,340,693
|
3,792,902
|
-38.3%
|
– Stock Options
|
8,304,697
|
10,434,216
|
-20.4%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
3,113
|
3,517
|
-11.5%
Year-to-date Statistics
|
Securities Market
|
Dec 2017
YTD
|
Dec 2016
YTD
|
% Change
|
No. of newly listed companies #
|
174
|
126
|
38.1%
|
Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^
|
88,249
|
66,924
|
31.9%
|
Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)
|
180,012
|
186,171
|
-3.3%
|
Average no. of trades per trading day
|
1,240,169
|
1,081,020
|
14.7%
|
Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)
|
128,207
|
195,316
|
-34.4%
|
Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*
|
579,929
|
490,054
|
18.3%
|
Derivatives Market
|
Dec 2017
|
Dec 2016
|
% Change
|
Average daily volume (contracts)
|
|
|
|
– Equity Index Futures
|
307,674
|
337,247
|
-8.8%
|
– Stock Futures
|
492
|
915
|
-46.2%
|
– 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures
|
47
|
-
|
-
|
– Interest Rates Futures
|
2
|
0
|
-
|
– RMB Currency Futures
|
3,025
|
2,206
|
37.1%
|
– Gold Futures
|
1,373
|
-
|
-
|
– Iron Ore Futures
|
552
|
-
|
-
|
– London Metal Mini Futures
|
11
|
118
|
-90.7%
|
– Equity Index Options
|
129,293
|
123,354
|
4.8%
|
– Stock Options
|
428,499
|
297,903
|
43.8%
|
– RMB Currency Options
|
54
|
-
|
-
|
Clearing & Settlement
|
Dec 2017
|
Dec 2016
|
% Change
|
Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS
|
1,239,552
|
1,080,339
|
14.74%
|
Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS
|
92,287
|
83,047
|
11.13%
|
Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS
|
336
|
276
|
21.74%
# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only
Historical Records
up to 31 December 2017
Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Close
|
1
|
2007/10/30
|
31638.22
|
2
|
2007/10/29
|
31586.90
|
3
|
2007/11/01
|
31492.88
|
4
|
2007/10/31
|
31352.58
|
5
|
2007/11/02
|
30468.34
|
6
|
2007/10/26
|
30405.22
|
7
|
2017/11/22
|
30003.49
|
8
|
2017/12/29
|
29919.15
|
9
|
2017/11/24
|
29866.32
|
10
|
2017/12/28
|
29863.71
Top 10 Daily Market Turnover
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Turnover ($)
|
1
|
2015/04/09
|
293,910,756,648
|
2
|
2015/04/13
|
266,098,632,854
|
3
|
2015/04/08
|
252,396,050,844
|
4
|
2015/04/14
|
239,903,336,931
|
5
|
2015/07/08
|
237,429,139,110
|
6
|
2015/04/10
|
222,888,834,174
|
7
|
2015/04/15
|
218,018,391,899
|
8
|
2015/04/17
|
215,953,404,099
|
9
|
2015/07/06
|
214,812,393,078
|
10
|
2015/07/09
|
213,825,663,405
Top 10 Market Capitalisation
(Main Board and GEM)
|
Rank
|
Date
|
Market Capitalisation ($)
|
1
|
2017/12/29
|
33,998,836,607,023
|
2
|
2017/12/28
|
33,883,432,843,323
|
3
|
2017/11/22
|
33,646,386,749,445
|
4
|
2017/11/24
|
33,587,970,100,830
|
5
|
2017/12/27
|
33,524,092,362,805
|
6
|
2017/11/21
|
33,466,869,459,220
|
7
|
2017/11/23
|
33,466,052,192,651
|
8
|
2017/12/22
|
33,456,698,488,861
|
9
|
2017/11/29
|
33,367,184,694,477
|
10
|
2017/11/28
|
33,360,015,298,931
Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)
|
Product
|
Record High Daily Volume
|
Record High Open Interest
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Contracts
|
Date
|
Stock Options
|
1,221,324
|
2015/04/13
|
12,502,433
|
2017/11/28
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
467,559
|
2015/08/26
|
519,817
|
2015/12/29
|
Hang Seng Index Futures
|
316,855
|
2016/09/27
|
206,082
|
2017/06/27
|
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options
|
188,957
|
2015/09/04
|
3,465,052
|
2017/12/27
|
Mini Hang Seng Index Futures
|
141,519
|
2016/06/24
|
21,682
|
2011/06/17
|
Hang Seng Index Options
|
116,835
|
2011/08/05
|
594,941
|
2017/11/28
|
Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures
|
74,511
|
2015/07/08
|
16,436
|
2014/12/11
|
Stock Futures
|
27,966
|
2007/03/28
|
47,050
|
2013/03/27
|
HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures
|
27,501
|
2017/02/14
|
184,626
|
2016/12/13
|
RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures
|
20,338
|
2017/01/05
|
46,711
|
2017/01/04