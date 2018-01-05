 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

HKEX Monthly Market Highlights

Date 05/01/2018

Highlights

- Securities Market

  • Market capitalisation was $34 trillion at the end of 2017, a record high and representing a year-on-year increase of 37 per cent.
  • The Hang Seng Index ended 2017 at 29919.15, representing a year-on-year increase of 36 per cent.
  • The average daily turnover in 2017 was $88.2 billion, an increase of 32 per cent from $66.9 billion in 2016.
  • There were 21,224 Structured Product (Derivative Warrants and CBBCs) newly listed in 2017, a new record and an increase of 54 per cent from 13,771 in 2016.
  • There were 174* newly listed companies in 2017, an increase of 38 per cent from 126* in 2016.
  • Total funds raised in 2017 was $579.9 billion, an increase of 18 per cent from $490.1 billion in 2016.
  • The average daily turnover of ETFs in 2017 was $4.3 billion, an increase of 5 per cent from $4.1 billion in 2016.

 

- Derivatives Market

  • The average daily turnover of futures and options in 2017 was 869,819 contracts, an increase of 14 per cent from 761,744 contracts in 2016.
  • The average daily turnover of Stock Options in 2017 was 428,499 contracts, an increase of 44 per cent from 297,903 contracts in 2016.
  • The average daily turnover of RMB Currency Futures in 2017 was 3,025 contracts, an increase of 37 per cent from 2,206 contracts in 2016.
  • On 6 December 2017, the turnover of Mini Hang Seng Index Options reached a record high of 19,094 contracts.
  • On 27 December 2017, the open interest of Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options reached a record high of 3,465,052 contracts.
  • On 28 December 2017, the open interest of HSI Dividend Point Index Futures reached a record high of 13,902 contracts.

* Includes any transfers of listing from GEM to Main Board

 

Listed Securities (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Dec 2017

Dec 2016

End 2016

No. of listed companies

2,118

1,973

1,973

Total market capitalisation ($Bil.)

33,998.8

24,761.3

24,761.3

No. of newly listed companies *

23

17

126

No. of listed securities

12,803

8,591

8,591

No. of equity warrants

8

9

9

No. of derivatives warrants

6,094

3,705

3,705

No. of CBBCs

3,374

1,844

1,844

No. of unit trusts

145

157

157

No. of debt securities

1,047

892

892

* Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board


Securities Market Turnover (Main Board and GEM)

 

Dec 2017

Nov 2017

% Change

Monthly turnover ($Mil.) *

1,986,450

2,639,017

-24.7%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) *

104,550

119,955

-12.8%

No. of trading days

19

22

-

* Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

Turnover by Type of Securities (Main Board and GEM)

 

Dec 2017
($Mil)

Nov 2017
($Mil)

% Change

Equities

1,482,799.81
(74.6%)

1,960,347.22
(74.3%)

-24.4%

Derivative warrants

280,933.96
(14.1%)

415,036.66
(15.7%)

-32.3%

CBBCs

131,414.12
(6.6%)

149,037.95
(5.6%)

-11.8%

Unit Trusts

(include ETFs)

87,802.28
(4.4%)

111,406.91
(4.2%)

-21.2%

( ) % of market total
Turnover value for securities traded in non-Hong Kong dollar currency have been included

 

ATS Transactions

The total turnover of automated trading services’ (ATS) transactions for December 2017 was $22,662 million (1.1% of the securities market total turnover).

 

Mainland Enterprises (Main Board and GEM)

Month-end figures

 

Dec 2017

Dec 2016

End 2016

No. of H shares

252

241

241

No. of Red chips Stocks

159

153

153

No. of Mainland private enterprises

640

608

608

Market capitalisation (% of market total)

66.2%

63.3%

63.3%

Turnover value (% of equity turnover)

78.4%

68.8%

70.6%

 

Index Performance

Month-end figures

 

Dec 2017

% Change
over 1 Month

% Change
over 12 Months

S&P/HKEX LargeCap Index

38884.61

3.0%

39.2%

S&P/HKEX GEM Index

263.81

1.0%

-26.4%

Hang Seng Index

29919.15

2.5%

36.0%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index #

11709.30

2.0%

24.6%

Hang Seng China-Affiliated Corporations Index*

4426.25

3.1%

23.4%

CES China 120 Index ^

6801.41

0.9%

34.6%

CESChina HK Mainland Index +

8188.08

2.4%

48.4%

# - tracks H shares
* - tracks Red chips
^ - tracks 80 Mainland-listed companies and 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises
+ - tracks 40 Hong Kong-listed Mainland enterprises

 

Derivatives Market Turnover

 

Average Daily Volume (Contracts)

Dec 2017

Nov 2017

% Change

Total Futures

387,273

359,709

7.7%

Hang Seng Index Futures

173,429

159,203

8.9%

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

71,628

56,504

26.8%

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

116,313

117,991

-1.4%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

17,856

18,750

-4.8%

HSI Dividend Point Index Futures

111

214

-48.1%

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

624

1,016

-38.6%

HSI Volatility Index Futures

0

0

-

CES China 120 Index Futures

3

17

-82.4%

CES Gaming Top 10 Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Oil & Gas Index Futures

22

22

0.0%

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index Futures

63

81

-22.2%

Hang Seng Mainland Healthcare Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index Futures

21

22

-4.5%

Hang Seng IT Hardware Index Futures

0

0

-

Hang Seng Software & Services Index Futures

0

0

-

IBOVESPA Futures

0

0

-

MICEX Index Futures

0

0

-

S&P BSE Sensex Index Futures

0

0

-

FTSE/JSE Top40 Futures

0

0

-

Stock Futures

614

348

76.4%

5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures #

0

4

-100.0%

3-Month HIBOR Futures

2

10

-80.0%

1-Month HIBOR Futures

0

0

-

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

3,309

3,200

3.4%

RMB Currency Futures - EUR/CNH Futures

10

7

42.9%

RMB Currency Futures - JPY/CNH Futures

5

2

150.0%

RMB Currency Futures - AUD/CNH Futures

5

2

150.0%

RMB Currency Futures - CNH/USD Futures

37

34

8.8%

USD Gold Futures

1,323

471

180.9%

CNH Gold Futures

1,395

1,402

-0.5%

Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts *

495

628

-21.2%

Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts *

1

2

-50.0%

London Aluminium Mini Futures

3

2

50.0%

London Zinc Mini Futures

1

2

-50.0%

London Copper Mini Futures

2

2

0.0%

London Lead Mini Futures

2

2

0.0%

London Nickel Mini Futures

0

1

-100.0%

London Tin Mini Futures

0

0

-

Total Options

623,602

770,160

-19.0%

Hang Seng Index Options

49,922

49,374

1.1%

Mini Hang Seng Index Options

7,601

7,989

-4.9%

Flexible Hang Seng Index Options

0

0

-

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

68,297

79,669

-14.3%

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

1,922

1,671

15.0%

Flexible Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

0

0

-

Stock Options

495,839

631,437

-21.5%

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Options

21

20

5.0%

Total Futures and Options

1,010,875

1,129,869

-10.5%

# Trading in 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures suspended with effect from 08 Dec 2017
* Trading in Iron Ore Futures – Monthly Contracts commenced on 13 Nov 2017
* Trading in Iron Ore Futures – Quarterly Contracts commenced on 13 Nov 2017

 

Clearing and Settlement

CCASS Statistics (securities market)

Dec 2017

Nov 2017

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades settled by CCASS

1,367,480

1,498,306

-8.73%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

103,293

102,534

0.74%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

322

382

-15.71%

Average daily settlement efficiency of CNS stock positions on due day (T+2)

99.86

99.89

N/A

Shares deposited in the CCASS depository

– % of total issued shares

– % of the total market capitalisation

75.30

58.70

75.85

58.61

N/A

N/A

DCASS Statistics (derivatives market)

Dec 2017

Nov 2017

% Change

Month-end Open Interest (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

475,151

590,815

-19.6%

– Stock Futures

5,555

5,916

-6.1%

– 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures

-

108

-

– Interest Rates Futures

470

520

-9.6%

– RMB Currency Futures

25,218

25,438

-0.9%

– Gold Futures

422

595

-29.1%

– Iron Ore Futures

424

199

113.1%

– London Metal Mini Futures

27

17

58.8%

– Equity Index Options

2,340,693

3,792,902

-38.3%

– Stock Options

8,304,697

10,434,216

-20.4%

– RMB Currency Options

3,113

3,517

-11.5%

 

Year-to-date Statistics

Securities Market

Dec 2017

YTD

Dec 2016

YTD

% Change

No. of newly listed companies #

174

126

38.1%

Average daily turnover by value ($Mil.) ^

88,249

66,924

31.9%

Average share traded per trading day (Mil. Shares)

180,012

186,171

-3.3%

Average no. of trades per trading day

1,240,169

1,081,020

14.7%

Fund raised by IPOs ($Mil.)

128,207

195,316

-34.4%

Total funds raised (including IPOs) ($Mil.)*

579,929

490,054

18.3%

Derivatives Market

Dec 2017
YTD

Dec 2016
YTD

% Change

Average daily volume (contracts)

 

 

 

– Equity Index Futures

307,674

337,247

-8.8%

– Stock Futures

492

915

-46.2%

– 5-Year MOF T-Bond Futures

47

-

-

– Interest Rates Futures

2

0

-

– RMB Currency Futures

3,025

2,206

37.1%

– Gold Futures

1,373

-

-

– Iron Ore Futures

552

-

-

– London Metal Mini Futures

11

118

-90.7%

– Equity Index Options

129,293

123,354

4.8%

– Stock Options

428,499

297,903

43.8%

– RMB Currency Options

54

-

-

Clearing & Settlement

Dec 2017
YTD

Dec 2016
YTD

% Change

Average daily number of exchange trades handled by CCASS

1,239,552

1,080,339

14.74%

Average daily number of settlement instructions (SIs) settled by CCASS

92,287

83,047

11.13%

Average daily number of investor SIs (ISIs) settled by CCASS

336

276

21.74%

# Includes the number of transfer of listings from GEM to Main Board
^ Turnover value for traded in non-HKD currency securities have been included
* Provisional figures only

 

Historical Records

up to 31 December 2017

Top 10 Hang Seng Index Closes

Rank

Date

Close

1

2007/10/30

31638.22

2

2007/10/29

31586.90

3

2007/11/01

31492.88

4

2007/10/31

31352.58

5

2007/11/02

30468.34

6

2007/10/26

30405.22

7

2017/11/22

30003.49

8

2017/12/29

29919.15

9

2017/11/24

29866.32

10

2017/12/28

29863.71

 

Top 10 Daily Market Turnover

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Turnover ($)

1

2015/04/09

293,910,756,648

2

2015/04/13

266,098,632,854

3

2015/04/08

252,396,050,844

4

2015/04/14

239,903,336,931

5

2015/07/08

237,429,139,110

6

2015/04/10

222,888,834,174

7

2015/04/15

218,018,391,899

8

2015/04/17

215,953,404,099

9

2015/07/06

214,812,393,078

10

2015/07/09

213,825,663,405

 

Top 10 Market Capitalisation

(Main Board and GEM)

Rank

Date

Market Capitalisation ($)

1

2017/12/29

33,998,836,607,023

2

2017/12/28

33,883,432,843,323

3

2017/11/22

33,646,386,749,445

4

2017/11/24

33,587,970,100,830

5

2017/12/27

33,524,092,362,805

6

2017/11/21

33,466,869,459,220

7

2017/11/23

33,466,052,192,651

8

2017/12/22

33,456,698,488,861

9

2017/11/29

33,367,184,694,477

10

2017/11/28

33,360,015,298,931

 

Record High for Top-10 Derivatives Market Products (Based on Contract Volume)

Product

Record High Daily Volume

Record High Open Interest

Contracts

Date

Contracts

Date

Stock Options

1,221,324

2015/04/13

12,502,433

2017/11/28

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

467,559

2015/08/26

519,817

2015/12/29

Hang Seng Index Futures

316,855

2016/09/27

206,082

2017/06/27

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Options

188,957

2015/09/04

3,465,052

2017/12/27

Mini Hang Seng Index Futures

141,519

2016/06/24

21,682

2011/06/17

Hang Seng Index Options

116,835

2011/08/05

594,941

2017/11/28

Mini-Hang Seng China Enterprises Index Futures

74,511

2015/07/08

16,436

2014/12/11

Stock Futures

27,966

2007/03/28

47,050

2013/03/27

HSCEI Dividend Point Index Futures

27,501

2017/02/14

184,626

2016/12/13

RMB Currency Futures - USD/CNH Futures

20,338

2017/01/05

46,711

2017/01/04

 