HKEX Markets Set New Records In 2017

Hong Kong’s securities and derivatives markets set several new records in 2017 after an active and busy year, according to full year market statistics released today (Tuesday) by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX).
The market capitalisation of the securities market reached $33,998.8 billion on the last trading day of the year, exceeding the previous record of $31,549.9 billion set on 26 May 2015. The number of new listings also hit an all-time high of 174 companies.
In the derivatives market, total options trading reached 137,785,021 contracts, up 18.4 per cent from the previous full-year record of 116,362,151 contracts in 2015.
Meanwhile, trading volumes in Stock Connect rose significantly during the year. Total Northbound turnover reached RMB2,266 billion in 2017, an increase of 193.9 per cent from a year earlier . Southbound turnover reached $2,259 billion, an increase of 170.2 per cent from levels in 2016.
Here are some additional highlights from the securities and derivatives markets:
- As at the end of 2017, there were 2,118 listed companies 1 (Main Board: 1,794, GEM: 324). The total market capitalisation rose 37.9 per cent from the end of 2016.
- Turnover of securitised derivatives - Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs) and derivatives warrants (DWs) - was the world's highest for 11 consecutive years, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges. The number of newly listed CBBCs (13,235) and DWs (7,989) surpassed the records in 2015 and 2010, respectively.
- Turnover of RMB Currency Futures-USD/CNH2 was 732,569 contracts, 36 per cent higher than the record high of 538,594 contracts in 2016.
- Turnover of stock options was 105,839,179 contracts, exceeding the previous record high of 92,463,479 contracts in 2015.
- Open interest of stock options reached 12,502,433 contracts on 28 November, 12 per cent higher than the previous high of 11,159,128 contracts on 27 May 2015.
Statistics from the London Metal Exchange (LME), a subsidiary of HKEX, are also available in the market statistics published today. Total LME volume of 157.4 million lots (equivalent to US$12.7 trillion and 3.5 billion tonnes of material) was recorded in 2017, up 0.5 per cent from 2016.
For more details, please visit the HKEX and LME websites.
1 Includes 13 companies which moved their listings from GEM to the Main Board
2 USD: US dollar; CNH: offshore RMB