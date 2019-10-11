HKEX Management Appointment

- David Graham, Head of Listing to retire at the end of 2019
- Bonnie Y Chan appointed as new HKEX Head of Listing, effective 2 January 2020
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Friday) pleased to announce the appointment of Bonnie Y Chan as its new Head of Listing. Ms Chan will join the company on 2 January 2020 and assume responsibility for the Listing Department. Ms Chan will succeed David Graham who retires at the end of 2019, having surpassed the normal retirement age for HKEX employees. She will report to HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li, and will become a member of the Group’s Management Committee.
Ms Chan will have responsibility for the HKEX’s listing function, including its strategic planning, policy development, market consultations, relationship with regulators and other key stakeholders.
Charles Li, HKEX Chief Executive, said: “Hong Kong is the world’s premier listing market, and our Listing team, as frontline regulators of the market, is critical to ensuring the long term quality and strength of our IPO franchise. I would like to thank David Graham for his many contributions during the past nearly seven years, as we rolled out our mutual market access programme, as well as our listing reforms and a host of other consultations and rule changes. Personally, and on behalf of the company, I would like to wish him well in all his endeavours post retirement.”
Mr Li added, “I would like to warmly welcome Bonnie back to the senior team at HKEX. She brings a wealth of legal, regulatory and market experience to HKEX and I am looking forward to working with her as we continue to strengthen and advance Hong Kong’s equity listing franchise.”
Background
Biography of Bonnie Y Chan
Ms Chan is currently a partner in the Corporate Department of international legal firm, Davis Polk, in Hong Kong. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Ms Chan served as a Senior Vice President at HKEX in the Listing Department where she led the IPO Transactions team.
Ms Chan is a member of the Board of Inland Revenue. She served as a council member of the Financial Services Development Council between 2015 and 2018, and was appointed to its Board of Directors in January 2019. She has also been recognised as an IFLR100 Women’s Leader 2019, and has received a number of other awards and legal nominations during her career. Ms Chan holds a Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong.