HKEX Launches Enhanced HKEX News Website

- New web pages and user interface for better user experience
- Enhancements for mobility devices to meet the increasing appetite from tablet and smartphone users
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced today (Monday) that it has unveiled a new look for its HKEXnews website to provide a better user experience, as well as to align it more closely with HKEX’s corporate and market websites.
The HKEXnews website provides access to regulatory filings and disclosures of Hong Kong-listed companies. With the update, the website’s functionalities remain unchanged and the same wide range of content continues to be available to visitors.
Visitors to the new HKEXnews website will find the following enhancements:
- Easy access – A redesigned homepage, with search functions brought forward for direct access; and new information architecture introduced for better grouping of content.
- Streamlined navigation - The new main menu gives visitors quick access to different parts of the website without having to click through multiple pages.
- Responsive design - The website was built with mobility in mind to give users of tablets and smartphones access to information while accommodating different screen sizes for optimal results.
HKEX has compiled a user tutorial to guide visitors and assist them in getting the most from the enhanced website.