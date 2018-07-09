 Skip to main Content
HKEX, HKVCA And RISE Co-Host Event On Tech Innovation and Investing

Date 09/07/2018

  • Co-hosts welcome over 350 guests
  • Discussion topics include ever-changing global technology and innovation landscape, investment opportunities

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (HKVCA) and Web Summit (RISE), today jointly hosted a conference in Hong Kong titled "Venture" that brought venture capitalists together with entrepreneurs to discuss the latest developments and investment opportunities in technology.

HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li delivered the keynote address at the event, which was attended by more than 350 guests that included entrepreneurs and investors from sovereign wealth funds, funds of funds, other funds, family offices and other market participants.

The conference focused on the changing global technology landscape, recent advances in technology and the challenges that lie ahead for the industry along with other big themes.

Discussion topics ranged from family offices’ role in venture capital and private equity’s influence on innovation to strategies in healthcare technology.

In April this year, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), introduced new rules to broaden Hong Kong’s listing regime.  They included changes to the Main Board Listing Rules to permit listing of biotech issuers that do not meet any of the Main Board financial eligibility tests and companies with weighted voting right structures, and to establish a new concessionary route for Greater China and overseas companies that wish to have a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The Exchange began accepting applications for listings under the new regime on 30 April 2018.

Charles Li, HKEX Chief Executive, delivers his keynote address.

James Fok (first from the right), HKEX’s Head of Group Strategy, leads a discussion on investing in healthcare.